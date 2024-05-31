Actor Mark Hamill joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at the daily press briefing at the White House on May 03, 2024 in Washington, DC./Former U.S. President Donald Trump departs the courtroom after being found guilty on all 34 counts in his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City
Mark Hamill only needs one word to express his thoughts on Donald Trump entering his convicted felon era

A Jedi who knows how to wield words like a lightsaber.
Published: May 31, 2024 06:54 am

Remember when Donald Trump was booted out of the White House four years ago and the entire nation cheered, like we where living through the end of Return of the Jedi? The glee at Darth Tangerinous becoming a convicted felon, thanks to being found guilty on all 34 counts, has produced a similar flurry of euphoria, with the internet uniting in celebration.

And, of course, we can count Luke Skywalker himself, Mark Hamill, among the revelers. We can usually count on the witty Jedi warrior to come up with some biting comment about Trump, but in this case he only needed to post one word to express his delight at how Trump’s hush money trial has turned out. Specifically, he repeated that word an appropriate 34 times. And the word is panic guilty.

Hamill — who recently got his own brief taste of what it’s like to have presidential power — is not alone in having some choice words for our former criminal-in-chief, with fellow avowed Trump enemy Stephen King also getting in on the action. Although, of course, Donald’s own evil acolytes — Maul-jorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert Fett — are thrashing around like the Sarlacc beast right about now.

Sadly, the thing about these glorious Return of the Jedi moments is that they can’t last forever. Just like Palpatine somehow returned, Trump is attempting to awaken the far-right force this November by running for re-election — which he can still do so long as he stays out of prison, which he very likely will. The battle isn’t over yet, then, so we’ll need warriors like Hamill, King, and the rest to keep on fighting the revenge of the Sith on social media. For the moment, though, let’s party like Ewoks on Endor.

Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'