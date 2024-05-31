Stephen King shares his 9-word reaction to ‘Home Alone 2’ extra Donald Trump being deemed a convicted felon

Nine words. That’s all it takes to capture the essence of a moment, a feeling, or even a person. But what if those nine words were uttered by one of the most iconic authors of our time, about one of the most controversial figures in recent history?

Stephen King, the master of horror, recently shared his succinct reaction to the news that Donald Trump, the former U.S. President, has been deemed a convicted felon. In just nine words, King exposes Trump for what he truly is: A petty, corrupt man who has finally been held accountable for his actions.

The Republican candidate for President is a convicted felon. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 30, 2024

What exactly led to this historic conviction? It’s related to the hush money scandal. Trump falsified business records to conceal payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal during his 2016 presidential campaign. The payments were allegedly made to buy their silence about alleged affairs with Trump. While Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing, the jury clearly saw things differently. The verdict, delivered by a New York jury on May 30, 2024, marks the first time a U.S. President has been convicted of a crime.

And while King’s words cut straight to the heart of the matter, they also make us stop and think. How could a man stoop so low as to put his own ego and desires before the needs of the nation he swore to serve? As far back as the 1980s, his ex-wife Ivana Trump accused him of raping her (an allegation she later walked back). And then there are the 26 other women who have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct, ranging from unwanted kissing to groping to outright assault.

In his brief Home Alone 2 cameo, Trump gives directions to a lost Macaulay Culkin in the Plaza Hotel. Little did we know that years later, Trump would be the one who was lost, wandering, confused, and causing chaos. But you know what? Trump’s antics have become so clownish and terrifying that he doesn’t even need to beg for a role in one of King’s horror novels like he did for that movie extra spot.

In a way, it’s fitting that King should be the one to deliver the final blow to Trump’s ego. After all, who better to take down a monster than the man who created some of the most terrifying creatures in modern literature? And if people decide to elect Trump for the next term, maybe they should try reading a few Stephen King novels first. At least that way, they will know how to spot a true horror show when they see one.

