Stephen King only needs 2 words to remind the masses what un-American ‘scum’ Donald Trump really is

Stephen King has built his whole career on not shying away from the frightening and the hideous, so it’s no surprise that he’s brave enough to challenge the closest thing we have to a real-life Pennywise, terrifying clown Donald Trump, on the daily.

The tyrannical tangerine himself posted a truly unhinged message on May 27 to mark Memorial Day in a way only he can. Taking to Truth Social, Trump began his latest self-centered stream of consciousness spiel: “Happy Memorial Day to All, including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country.” As eloquent as ever, Diaper Don.

Of course, King Stephen wasn’t going to let that pass without comment, so he made sure to hit back at Trump on X (formerly Twitter), pointing out that the former president really has no right to use Memorial Day to air his petty grievances with his own personal enemies, considering his long history of shirking his duty and mocking PoWs.

“Trump wished a happy Memorial Day to the “scum.” This from the draft-dodger who made fun of John McCain’s imprisonment,” King noted, hitting the nail on the head as always. “Stay classy, Don.”

Trump wished a happy Memorial Day to the "scum." This from the draft-dodger who made fun of John McCain's imprisonment.

Stay classy, Don. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 28, 2024

Trump’s cruel comments about McCain’s record as a prisoner of war in Vietnam are right up there with his most notorious moments, coming as they did way back in 2015 when we were still unused to such brazen personal attacks coming out of a politician’s mouth. “He’s not a war hero, he’s a war hero because he was captured,” Trump infamously said. “I like people who weren’t captured, okay?”

His high standard for soldiery is particularly ironic considering that, as King reminds us, there’s a two-word fact about Donald that he seems to forget any time he wades into the topic of military service: he’s an unequivocal “draft-dodger,” having been deemed fully fit to fight while he was in college during the Vietnam War but nonetheless deferring his draft a total of four times.

Ultimately, his status was switched to unfit for service due to the handy discovering of bone spurs in his feet. The daughters of the doctor who signed off on this diagnosis have since admitted that their father falsified Trump’s funky feet as a “favor” to Donald’s father, Fred Trump. Everyone, pretend to be shocked.

A man of words like King only needed a fraction of the characters used in Trump’s overlong meandering rant to flush any vague vestige of credibility we might’ve thought the porcine prez‘s post had down the drain. That’s why he’s going to go down as one of the greatest storytellers in American history while Trump will go down as one of the greatest liars in American history. Keep doing what you do, Stephen. Donald, that definitely does not go for you too.

