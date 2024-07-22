‘He put his country first’: Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, Pete Buttigieg, and more react to Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 presidential race

In a move that shocked the American political landscape, 81-year-old Joe Biden has announced his decision not to seek reelection in the 2024 presidential race.

This historic, monumental decision, coming at the eleventh hour on Sunday, July 21, 2024, marks a significant pivot in American politics and has left the Democratic Party scrambling and the general electorate reevaluating the landscape for the next leader of the free world.

Biden’s tenure in office has not been without its highs and lows, but as of late, the scales have tipped decidedly toward the latter. His advanced age has increasingly become a topic of national conversation, not just amongst idle chatter, but as a serious deliberative point concerning his ability to handle the rigors of the presidency. Public appearances have been punctuated by moments of apparent fatigue, and his overall vigor, once a hallmark of his political persona, has visibly waned.

As the pressure cooker of discontent reached a whistling crescendo, calls for Biden to step aside began to grow louder. It seemed like everyone had an opinion on why Biden should hang up his hat and ride off into the sunset of political retirement. Here’s how several prominent figures reacted after Biden dropped out.

Joe Walsh

Joe Biden just did something that Donald Trump is humanly incapable of doing: He put his country first. — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) July 21, 2024

For those who might not keep tabs on political figures who’ve shifted their stances, Joe Walsh is quite the character. Starting as a Tea Party supporter, he has transformed into a vocal opponent of Trump, criticizing what he sees as a betrayal of conservative values. When Biden announced he wouldn’t run again, Walsh took to Twitter to share his thoughts. It’s not every day you see a former Republican congressman celebrate a decision made by a Democratic president. This kind of bipartisan nod is rare and refreshing and shows that some issues really go beyond red versus blue.

Mark Hamill

.@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to… https://t.co/wTnYkClVIk — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 21, 2024

Mark Hamill, best known as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, tweeted his support for Joe Biden, praising his presidency for restoring “honesty, dignity, and integrity” after Trump’s term. Hamill had been publicly supporting Biden’s reelection campaign, posting messages like “May The First Not Quench Your Thirst For Biden’s Re-election!” and “May The Third Be Absurd That The Guy Who Tried To Steal A Fair Election Is Allowed To Run Again” in reference to former President Trump.

Pete Buttigieg

Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history.



I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) July 21, 2024

Pete Buttigieg is the Secretary of Transportation and a rising star in the Democratic Party. Most recently, Buttigieg defended Biden against concerns about his age and fitness to govern, saying, “The president, the boss that I work for, is a focused and disciplined leader, and you can tell from the results that we’ve gotten.” In his X tweet, by highlighting Biden as one of the “most consequential presidents,” Buttigieg aligns himself not only with Biden’s policies, but also with his approach to governance, which he sees as focused on the nation’s best interests.

Gavin Newsom

President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents.



Thank you, @JoeBiden. https://t.co/HMUMEB1fTl — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 21, 2024

Known for his progressive stance and dynamic leadership in California, Gavin Newsom‘s endorsement carries significant weight within the Democratic Party. Newsom has repeatedly denied any interest in running for president himself, even if Biden stepped down. He has said he has “subzero interest” in a presidential run and would not challenge Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination if Biden withdrew.

Barbra Streisand

Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy. — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) July 21, 2024

Barbra Streisand, a superstar singer and actress who’s also known for speaking her mind on important issues, also praised President Joe Biden on X. Earlier, she urged Democrats not to “panic” over Biden’s debate performance.

Jon Favreau

A courageous and selfless decision. The President did what he’s done for the last four years – he listened to the American people and put the country’s interests ahead of his own.



The exact opposite of Donald Trump. https://t.co/mvpjq3EXMM — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) July 21, 2024

Jon Favreau, not to be confused with the filmmaker, is a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and a prominent political commentator. Jon applauded President Joe Biden’s leadership while starkly contrasting it with that of former President Donald Trump. Favreau is also a co-host on the popular podcast Pod Save America, where he discusses and dissects current political issues.

Andrew Yang

Remarkable leadership shown by Joe Biden. Now it falls to the DNC to show equal leadership by having an open process to determine the best candidate(s) to take on Trump – Vance in November. The goal should be simple – to win. — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 21, 2024

Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate who has continued to influence political discourse through his advocacy for universal basic income and other innovative policies, also used this opportunity to speak on the Democratic Party’s strategy moving forward. In his tweet, Yang applauds President Biden for his leadership qualities, highlighting them as “remarkable.”

Chuck Schumer

Joe Biden has not only been a great president and a great legislative leader but he's a truly amazing human being. His decision of course was not easy, but he once again put his country, his party, and our future first.



Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) July 21, 2024

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, lauded President Biden for his multifaceted contributions. He started by affirming Biden’s effectiveness both as a president and a leader in legislative matters, suggesting that Biden’s presidency has been marked by significant legislative achievements.

Stacey Abrams

Throughout his career, Joe Biden has shown resilience and a deep belief in the power of unity and democracy. His steadfast stewardship will continue to inspire us as we move forward to build a better America.



Now, more than ever, we must not only unite to ensure that Donald… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 21, 2024

Stacey Abrams, known for her work in promoting voting rights and her political leadership in Georgia, also admired Biden’s leadership and respect for democracy. In simple terms, Abrams praised President Biden for his long-standing determination and belief in bringing people together.

Nancy Pelosi

President Joe Biden is a patriotic American who has always put our country first. His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history.



With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of… — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 21, 2024

Nancy Pelosi expressed deep gratitude for Biden’s consistent faith in what America can achieve and his efforts to help people live up to their potential. She concluded by highlighting a spiritual note, suggesting that America is fortunate to have a leader of Biden’s caliber, whom she describes as both great and good. Earlier, Pelosi warned that Biden running again could hurt Democrats’ chances of winning control of the House of Representatives.

In the end, with his health in question, his approval ratings in free fall, and his own party turning against him, the president made the difficult but necessary decision to step aside and allow a new generation of leaders to take the reins.

