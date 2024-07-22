Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Mark Hamill, Joe Biden, and Barbra Streisand
Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images and Kevin Winter/Getty Images.
Category:
Politics
Celebrities

‘He put his country first’: Mark Hamill, Barbra Streisand, Pete Buttigieg, and more react to Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 presidential race

Biden simply couldn't ignore the writing on the wall.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 21, 2024 07:32 pm

In a move that shocked the American political landscape, 81-year-old Joe Biden has announced his decision not to seek reelection in the 2024 presidential race.

Recommended Videos

This historic, monumental decision, coming at the eleventh hour on Sunday, July 21, 2024, marks a significant pivot in American politics and has left the Democratic Party scrambling and the general electorate reevaluating the landscape for the next leader of the free world.

Biden’s tenure in office has not been without its highs and lows, but as of late, the scales have tipped decidedly toward the latter. His advanced age has increasingly become a topic of national conversation, not just amongst idle chatter, but as a serious deliberative point concerning his ability to handle the rigors of the presidency. Public appearances have been punctuated by moments of apparent fatigue, and his overall vigor, once a hallmark of his political persona, has visibly waned.

As the pressure cooker of discontent reached a whistling crescendo, calls for Biden to step aside began to grow louder. It seemed like everyone had an opinion on why Biden should hang up his hat and ride off into the sunset of political retirement. Here’s how several prominent figures reacted after Biden dropped out.

Joe Walsh

For those who might not keep tabs on political figures who’ve shifted their stances, Joe Walsh is quite the character. Starting as a Tea Party supporter, he has transformed into a vocal opponent of Trump, criticizing what he sees as a betrayal of conservative values. When Biden announced he wouldn’t run again, Walsh took to Twitter to share his thoughts. It’s not every day you see a former Republican congressman celebrate a decision made by a Democratic president. This kind of bipartisan nod is rare and refreshing and shows that some issues really go beyond red versus blue.

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill, best known as Luke Skywalker from Star Wars, tweeted his support for Joe Biden, praising his presidency for restoring “honesty, dignity, and integrity” after Trump’s term. Hamill had been publicly supporting Biden’s reelection campaign, posting messages like “May The First Not Quench Your Thirst For Biden’s Re-election!” and “May The Third Be Absurd That The Guy Who Tried To Steal A Fair Election Is Allowed To Run Again” in reference to former President Trump.

Pete Buttigieg

Pete Buttigieg is the Secretary of Transportation and a rising star in the Democratic Party. Most recently, Buttigieg defended Biden against concerns about his age and fitness to govern, saying, “The president, the boss that I work for, is a focused and disciplined leader, and you can tell from the results that we’ve gotten.” In his X tweet, by highlighting Biden as one of the “most consequential presidents,” Buttigieg aligns himself not only with Biden’s policies, but also with his approach to governance, which he sees as focused on the nation’s best interests.

Gavin Newsom

Known for his progressive stance and dynamic leadership in California, Gavin Newsom‘s endorsement carries significant weight within the Democratic Party. Newsom has repeatedly denied any interest in running for president himself, even if Biden stepped down. He has said he has “subzero interest” in a presidential run and would not challenge Vice President Kamala Harris for the nomination if Biden withdrew.

Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand, a superstar singer and actress who’s also known for speaking her mind on important issues, also praised President Joe Biden on X. Earlier, she urged Democrats not to “panic” over Biden’s debate performance.

Jon Favreau

Jon Favreau, not to be confused with the filmmaker, is a former speechwriter for President Barack Obama and a prominent political commentator. Jon applauded President Joe Biden’s leadership while starkly contrasting it with that of former President Donald Trump. Favreau is also a co-host on the popular podcast Pod Save America, where he discusses and dissects current political issues.

Andrew Yang

Andrew Yang, a former presidential candidate who has continued to influence political discourse through his advocacy for universal basic income and other innovative policies, also used this opportunity to speak on the Democratic Party’s strategy moving forward. In his tweet, Yang applauds President Biden for his leadership qualities, highlighting them as “remarkable.”

Chuck Schumer

Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, lauded President Biden for his multifaceted contributions. He started by affirming Biden’s effectiveness both as a president and a leader in legislative matters, suggesting that Biden’s presidency has been marked by significant legislative achievements.

Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams, known for her work in promoting voting rights and her political leadership in Georgia, also admired Biden’s leadership and respect for democracy. In simple terms, Abrams praised President Biden for his long-standing determination and belief in bringing people together.

Nancy Pelosi

Nancy Pelosi expressed deep gratitude for Biden’s consistent faith in what America can achieve and his efforts to help people live up to their potential. She concluded by highlighting a spiritual note, suggesting that America is fortunate to have a leader of Biden’s caliber, whom she describes as both great and good. Earlier, Pelosi warned that Biden running again could hurt Democrats’ chances of winning control of the House of Representatives.

In the end, with his health in question, his approval ratings in free fall, and his own party turning against him, the president made the difficult but necessary decision to step aside and allow a new generation of leaders to take the reins.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.