‘4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos’: Mark Hamill reacts to Joe Biden stepping down from the 2024 election and expresses what Americans need to do next

The leading Skywalker of the Star Wars universe and the most outspoken Democratic advocate of our universe, Mark Hamill had some strong words for the American voters after Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race.

In a seismic announcement that came right after Donald Trump accepted his presidential nomination at the 2024 Republican National Convention, current President Joe Biden announced his decision not to pursue a second term as the President of the United States of America. The official reason why the 81-year-old is ducking out of the electoral fray is still up for debate, as the President only mentioned that he believes “it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to step down.”

Reasons aside, Biden stepping down means the American people can have alternate candidates to represent the Democrats ⏤ and defeat Donald Trump in November. In an obvious turn of events, Vice President Kamala Harris is being eyed as the official Democratic nominee, but before the party settles on a nominee, reactions to Biden’s announcement continue to pour in, including one from Hamill.

Mark Hamill shares what “patriotic Americans” should do following Biden’s step-down

.@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It's now our duty as patriotic Americans to… https://t.co/wTnYkClVIk — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 21, 2024

Far-right Trump supporters already have their keyboards clicking as they publicly enjoy Biden’s step-down. At the same time, politicians and celebrities of all stripes have been praising Biden for putting his country before his own goals and legacy. Hamill was one of the very first celebrities to share a comment. In a reply to Joe Biden’s X post, Hamill shared his thoughts praising Biden for “a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime.” His reply in the whole read:

“@JoeBiden has a record of accomplishments unmatched by any president in our lifetime. He restored honesty, dignity & integrity to the office after 4 years of lies, crime, scandal & chaos. Thank you for your service, Mr. President. It’s now our duty as patriotic Americans to elect the Democrat who will honor & further your legacy.”

The passionate Democratic advocate pointed out Donald Trump’s previous four-year administration, which was marked by bitter lies to the public, heinous crimes, multiple scandals, and overall chaos in the United States. But, this was followed by the actor encouraging the public to vote for the Democratic Party regardless of who becomes the new Presidential nominee, for they will “honor and further” Biden’s legacy.

Whether or not this is how Democrats ⏤ not to mention any on-the-fence voters who said they weren’t going to vote for either Biden or Trump ⏤ will choose to proceed remains to be seen. In the meantime, the full focus becomes choosing a new nominee and putting every effort behind that person ⏤ Kamala Harris or otherwise ⏤ to ensure that Donald Trump comes nowhere near a second term in office.

