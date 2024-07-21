From Amber Rose to Hulk Hogan, every celeb at the RNC 2024

The year’s one of the most prominent political events, the 2024 Republican National Convention wrapped up on July 18 with several celebrities and popular figures in attendance. Did you catch all of them?

Ahead of the 2024 United States presidential election, the Republican Party organized an official convention to select the party’s nominees for the president and vice president positions. The convention began on July 15, two days following a failed murder attempt on the party’s nominee, Donald Trump, during a campaign event outside Butler, Pennsylvania. The four-day event preceded the Democratic National Convention of 2024, set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, from Aug. 19 to Aug. 22.

The original cities chosen to host the Republican convention this year included Milwaukee, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Salt Lake City. Ultimately, Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin was selected as the venue for the assembly of all Republican delegates, and a handful of celebrities. Do you know these celebs who spoke/performed for Trump?

1. Amber Rose

An American model, rapper, and television personality, Amber Rose was among the first celebrities in attendance at the RNC 2024. She also spoke on the event’s day one evening session on the official theme for the day: Make America Wealthy Once Again Evening session. In her speech, the rapper also explained how she had “let go of [her] fear” of being judged for supporting the former president after initially thinking he was racist (via The Hill).

2. Lee Greenwood

The American country music singer and songwriter Lee Greenwood (who’s also supposedly Trump’s favorite) also attended the RNC event on day one. His patriotic signature song, “God Bless the U.S.A.,” served as Trump’s rally introduction track for the 2024 election campaign, which the singer also performed at RNC 2024.

3. Chris Janson

Another singer who performed on the first day of the RNC 2024 was Chris Janson, who graced the stage with his songs “Buy Me A Boat” and “All American Guy.” Janson has previously performed at the RNC event eight years back in 2016, where he sang “Trump Yeah!” on the third day.

4. Russell Brand

The popular English comedian, actor, presenter, activist, and campaigner Russell Brand (who is besties with Don. Jr.) attended and performed at the RNC 2024 on the first and the third day. Before his performance, he posted on his Instagram that he was doing his Rumble show live from Media Row at the RNC (via the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel). In September of last year, many British media publications reported on allegations made by several women that between 2006 and 2013 Brand had sexually assaulted them.

5. Tucker Carlson

The conservative political commentator and former host of the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News was also present on the RNC 2024 day one. Called “the most influential voice in right-wing media, without a close second,” (via The New Yorker) Carlson gave a motivational speech at the event on the theme while advocating for Trump.

6. Savannah Chrisley

On Tuesday, July 16, day two of the RNC 2024, the young reality TV star Savannah Chrisley was seen among the attendees. She is the daughter of real estate tycoon Todd and Julie Chrisley, both of whom were found guilty in June 2022 of federal offenses including tax evasion, bank fraud, and providing fraudulent documentation to banks to obtain loans. Savannah made a long speech at the RNC, where she was quoted saying “Just look at what they are doing Trump … while Hunter Biden is roaming around free.”

7. Dana White

One of Trump’s close friends often seen with him at UFC events, the CEO and head of UFC Dana White spoke for Trump on day four of the Convention. Calling him the “toughest, most resilient human being,” White’s speech came just before Trump’s formal acceptance speech on the last day. He has been a longtime supporter of Trump and continued to sing praises for him, saying

“This man is running for president of the United States. He is fighting for the future of this country. He is concerned about interrupting my family trip. That is the president trump that I know. A man who truly cares about people.” (via Daily Mail)

8. Jason Aldean

Among the entertainers set to perform on the concluding day of the Convection was Jason Aldean, the five-time Grammy Award-nominated country singer. Aldean dedicated a performance of his controversial lead single from his eleventh album, “Try That in a Small Town,” to the former president. Back then, four days after the music video’s first debut on May 19, 2023, CMT removed it from the air. Nonetheless, former president Donald Trump supported the singer during that time.

9. Kid Rock

Added to the guest list last minute, Kid Rock also performed on the final night of RNC on July 18, bringing energy to the crowd with his 2000 hit single “American Bad Ass” with a few revisions to the lyrics to retrofit to the election. The original lyrics “Hey! Hey! Hey!” were replaced with the audience chanting “Trump! Trump! Trump!” instead. In his speech, he also called the former President “the most patriotic, badass on earth.”

10. Hulk Hogan

The retired professional wrestler Hulk Hogan, widely regarded as the most popular wrestler of the 1980s, also attended the RNC 2024 on July 18. He was scheduled to speak on the designated theme of the day: “Make America Great Once Again.” He began his speech by explaining his stance, defending that “as an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics, but after everything that has happened to our country over the past four years, and everything that happened last weekend, I can no longer stay silent.” He then continued with a passionate defense of the former president.

