‘A grotesque, narcissistic, emotionally ill criminal’: Every Republican who will not be voting for Donald Trump in 2024 and why, explained

Not everyone is hopping aboard the doomed Donald Trump Train this time around, even his sworn diehards. That’s right, a number of Republicans are saying “thanks, but no thanks” to the idea of another four years with the former reality TV star at the helm.

Recommended Videos

Leading the charge of the “Never Trump” Republicans is a group of individuals who have had enough of the drama, the screaming social media posts, and the general chaos that seems to follow the 45th U.S. president wherever he goes. These brave souls have decided to put their country before their party and are speaking out against the man they once supported.

Ouch.

It seems that even those who once bought into the MAGA hype are now seeing the light and realizing that perhaps a man with a penchant for inciting riots and only managing a tenuous grasp on reality might not be the best choice to lead the free world.

Lisa Murkowski

Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski tells CNN she “absolutely” would not vote for Trump:



“I wish that as Republicans, we had … a nominee that I could get behind. I certainly can’t get behind Donald Trump.”



Asked if she would become an independent, Murkowski said: “Oh, I think… pic.twitter.com/FSQOIvqSF0 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 24, 2024

The Senator from Alaska has often taken independent positions from her party and was one of the few Republican senators to vote to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

Murkowski’s decision to reject her party’s former president is a bold move, but not entirely unexpected. The senator has been increasingly critical of the direction her party has taken in recent years, lamenting the rise of extremism and populism within the GOP.

Mitt Romney

Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him). He is so bad for R’s! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2019

The Senator from Utah and 2012 Republican presidential nominee has been a vocal critic of Trump. Romney’s opposition to Trump stems from a variety of factors, including personal, political, and moral differences. Romney has criticized Trump’s divisive language, his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, and his refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election. In January 2021, shortly after the Capitol riot, Romney delivered a scathing speech on the Senate floor, holding Trump responsible for the violence. He stated, “What happened here today was an insurrection, incited by the President of the United States.”

Todd Young

🚨New: Indiana GOP Senate Todd Young says he won’t vote for Trump over Biden in the general election.



He said “Principled conservatives need to incentivize our party to nominate somebody that principled conservatives can believe in. I'm tired of having my vote taken for granted” pic.twitter.com/DKlOzWjdOF — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) March 19, 2024

When asked about his support for Trump’s 2024 campaign, Young has been very vocal. Young believes the Republican Party needs to move beyond the policies of the Trump era. However, his stance on Trump and his level of support for the former president’s candidacy will be closely watched.

Mike Pence

"It's unprecedented. No vice president has ever said that their own former boss is not fit to serve."



Fmr. Trump WH aide @SarahAMatthews1 on Mike Pence saying he won't endorse Trump in 2024. pic.twitter.com/rUPAfSynAG — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) March 19, 2024

Pence was once one of Trump’s most loyal and vocal defenders. The primary reason for his decision to distance himself from Trump stems from the events surrounding the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. On that day, Trump had pressured Pence, the then-Vice President and president of the Senate, to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Pence, however, refused, stating that he did not have the constitutional authority to do so. Since then, Pence has been increasingly critical of Trump’s actions and rhetoric. In a speech at the Gridiron Club dinner in March 2023, Pence said, “President Trump was wrong. I had no right to overturn the election, and his reckless words endangered my family and everyone at the Capitol that day, and I know that history will hold Donald Trump accountable.”

William Barr

NEW: Former Attorney General Bill Barr says he will ‘jump off’ a bridge if Donald Trump wins 2024 GOP primaries.



“I have made clear that I strongly oppose Trump for the nomination and will not endorse Trump,” Barr said.



When he was asked how he would vote in the 2024 election,… pic.twitter.com/WSpsPf3dcF — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 30, 2023

William Barr, who served as U.S. Attorney General under Donald Trump from February 2019 to December 2020, has also expressed his opposition to Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign. In his memoir, “One Damn Thing After Another,” Barr recounts his experiences in the Trump administration and his growing disillusionment with the former president.

Susan Collins

Collins has had a contentious relationship with Trump throughout his presidency. As a moderate Republican with a track record of working across the aisle, Collins often found herself at odds with the administration on various issues, including healthcare, immigration, and the treatment of refugees. For the 2024 presidential election, Collins has made it clear that she will not be supporting Trump’s bid for a second term.

Of course, the list goes on. There are still plenty of die-hard Trump fans out there who would follow him off a cliff if he told them to. But the cracks in his base are starting to show, and it’s becoming harder and harder for even his most loyal sycophants to ignore the fact that their dear leader is a few fries short of a Happy Meal. It’s a stunning reversal of fortune for a man who once commanded unwavering loyalty from his party.

One thing is clear: the Republican Party is facing a crisis of identity, and the outcome of the 2024 election could determine the future direction of the party for years to come.