Russell Brand being besties with Donald Trump Jr. was not on my bingo card for life, let alone 2024

The wheels of tomfoolery just keep on turning.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|
Published: Jun 9, 2024 09:00 am

From babbling brat Marjorie Taylor Greene to handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert, most current supporters of Donald Trump in the realm of D.C. politics are to be expected. But a shiny, head-turning boost of support from actor Russell Brand? Now, we definitely didn’t see that coming.

Over the course of Trump’s entire political venture, a handful of actors have stood up and announced their unwavering support for the convicted felon — including actors Jon Voight and Dennis Quaid. But receiving support from the actor who willingly participated in a movie where his character routinely gets high and encourages others to “stroke the furry wall,” that’s where we’re genuinely surprised. I suppose you’d have to change the movie title from Get Him to the Greek to Get Him to the White House — or jail cell, depending on how the Orange Thanos Variant’s sentencing goes.

As for Brand himself, however, he recently discussed the upcoming presidential election on his “Stay Free” podcast, where the English actor subsequently expressed his admiration for Trump, insisting that all “freedom-loving Americans” should choose to vote for Trump if they apparently care at all about democracy. 

“If you care about freedom, I don’t know how you could do anything other than vote for Donald Trump for precisely the reasons that they claim that you can’t,” Brand publicly touted in his interview with RNC spokeswoman Elizabeth Pipko. On that same note, Brand heavily criticized liberal voters for attacking Trump and utilizing a “weaponization of the legal system” to ensure that he doesn’t win the presidency this November. Oh, brother, this is sounding as delusional as ole’ Marj.

To prove his total alliance, Brand even snapped a photo with Trump Jr. while the two were spending time together in Florida, further pushing forward the agenda that Brand is apparently as MAGA as they come. And yes, there were cigars in hand and everything.

Brand being on the MAGA bandwagon certainly wasn’t on our bingo cards, but there are certainly no surprises in this world anymore. And if Brand thinks liberals are bathing in “snobbery” on a daily basis, he should pay attention to Marj’s unhinged antics.

