‘A look of pure evil’: A single smirk from Joe Biden is enough to send Marjorie Taylor Greene into an utter tailspin

These days, it certainly doesn’t take much to ruffle Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s feathers and propel her into a hate-fueled online rant. But one singular smirk from Joe Biden might have just sent her directly over the edge.

Recommended Videos

An ordinary day for ole’ Marj typically includes her firing off incoherent ramblings or blasting blatant transphobia over on her X (formerly Twitter) account, which her brainwashed MAGA followers tend to eat up like hotcakes. This time around, however, MTG has once again set her sights on taking aim at Biden, who recently let an “evil” smirk slip after a reporter mentioned that Donald Trump is now referring to himself as a “political prisoner” following his conviction on all 34 counts in his high-profile hush money trial.

Joe Biden‘s smirk when asked about President Trump’s false NY conviction was a look of pure evil — using lawfare to go after his leading political opponent.



Third world dictatorships throw their opponents in jail. Now it happens in America. pic.twitter.com/uy96Ycn4nX — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) June 5, 2024

In Greene’s warped, twisted mind, of course, she immediately unloaded her feelings on X, insisting that Biden is “using lawfare” to gain traction over his political opponent in the upcoming presidential election — which is set to be decided later this year. Perhaps instead of letting a meaningless smile form on his face, Biden should have angrily shouted and made himself louder than anybody else in the room. At least, that’s what Marj typically thinks is an appropriate solution, seeing as she was utterly tone-deaf and overbearing during Biden’s State of the Union address earlier this year.

Bottom line: Biden simply smirking at the question being asked is honestly the least problematic answer he could have given, especially after the same reporter informed Biden that Trump is blaming him for his conviction, even though Trump put himself in this situation.

Then again, it definitely doesn’t take too much effort to send MTG into a complete tailspin and bring forth a colossal meltdown, especially if it’s aimed at either Biden, Anthony Fauci, or Rep. Jasmine Crockett. And, let’s be honest, Marj, if Biden had actually said words instead of smiling, we would have witnessed the biggest online meltdown yet.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy