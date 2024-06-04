‘I’m not addressing him as doctor’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s inability to shut her mouth has resulted in Dr. Anthony Fauci getting death threats

If there’s one thing Marjorie Taylor Greene is known for, it’s her unparalleled capacity for hate. She hates anyone who doesn’t agree with her, and she hates Mike Johnson with a singular passion, but she may hate Dr. Anthony Fauci most of all.

He’s certainly the latest target of the freshly 50-year-old Congresswoman’s ire, following a House subcommittee hearing regarding the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19. Perhaps it’s due to how utterly brainless Greene allowed herself to look during the questioning process, but whatever the culprit, Greene’s drawn a target on Fauci’s back.

Greene’s line of questioning could have set a new record for the truly moronic, after she attempted to trap Fauci with “gotcha” questions so imbecilic they left even the seasoned scientist stumped. Numerous moments from Greene’s vacant questioning caught the attention of the internet, not the least of which being her outright refusal to refer to the established, seasoned doctor using his hard earned honorific.

Monster Marge was fully unleashed in the cringe-worthy hearing, as she hammered Fauci with questions so nonsensical the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases could hardly follow. Brazenly referencing “science” like she understood the definition of the word, Greene proved just how little is going on underneath that bleach blonde mane of hers and earned criticism from everyone — even her peers.

At numerous points throughout her embarrassing attempt at questioning someone vastly out of her intellectual league, Greene was chastised by her fellow House members and even the chairman of the committee. She brazenly blew past those criticisms, however, and declared Fauci guilty of “crimes against humanity” for his efforts to stem the tide of COVID-19.

As a result of her hair-brained accusations, Fauci — a man who left nearly 40 years of government service following the COVID backlash — was met with broad death threats from the mindless minions Marge calls her supporters. He noted that this occurs like clockwork every time an ogre like Greene rears their head to dredge back up COVID drama. Not that Greene cares — in fact, it’s entirely likely that she’s happier than ever knowing that her words caused Fauci pain.

Greene’s overt hatred is written all over her bitter face through the exchange with Fauci, but unfortunately the Representative didn’t have enough sense in her head to make an actual point. Instead she shouted about the same things her ilk have been trumpeting about for years now, reestablished that she’s high on the list of Congress’s most idiotic members, and reminded the world that it is not our best and brightest that lead this nation, but our loudest and most obnoxious.

