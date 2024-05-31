Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) speak to reporters in Statuary Hall after meeting with U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) in the U.S. Capitol Building on May 06, 2024 in Washington, DC. Last week Greene threatened to move forward with a 'motion to vacate' over her dissatisfaction with the Speaker’s handling of of the government funding legislation.
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Marjorie Taylor Greene is melting like a freeze pop in Florida now that her Oompa Loompa idol is a convicted felon

Oompa loompa doopity doo, Marj has some serious thinking to do.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 31, 2024 09:23 am

We’re through the looking glass here, people. Or, given Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s recent attempt to embody Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West, maybe I should say we’re over the rainbow.

Recommended Videos

Just in case you’ve been living in a cave on Mars with your eyes shut, here’s some jolly new for you: we’re officially living in a world where a former President of the United States has been found guilty of 34 felony charges.

What’s perhaps even more surprising than this delicious turn of events, though, is that for one brief, beautiful moment, Marjorie herself was at a loss for words. MTG, who can usually look at a sunset and use it as the inspiration for an unhinged rant on why Democrats are ruining America and Trump is Jesus Christ reincarnated, took to X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of the ruling. In contrast to her usual practice of posting tweets longer than War & Peace, Greene merely shared an image of an upside down stars and stripes.

Naturally, the captionless image was supposed to be an incisive commentary on how the country must’ve been turned upside down if an “innocent man” ⏤ a god walking amongst mere mortals ⏤ like Donald Trump has become a convicted felon. However, it ended up giving the impression that Marjorie’s brain had frozen in the wake of her fearless leader being found guilty. She might as well have posted a video of herself looking confused with the Wii theme playing over the top,

Sadly, this moment of blessed silence didn’t last long, as a look at Marj’s X page — if you’re brave enough — will show you that the language center of her brain has since rebooted and she’s resumed her normal service of retweeting fellow MAGA and far-right accounts as well as complaining about the “corrupt” and “communist” left for daring to besmirch the holy name of Donald “Actual Criminal” Trump.

For one shining second there, though, Marjorie Taylor Greene had no hyperbolic, histrionic hate speech to spew, and it was glorious. It was truly a day for the history books, in more ways than one.

Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'