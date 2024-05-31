Marjorie Taylor Greene is melting like a freeze pop in Florida now that her Oompa Loompa idol is a convicted felon

We’re through the looking glass here, people. Or, given Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s recent attempt to embody Oz’s Wicked Witch of the West, maybe I should say we’re over the rainbow.

Recommended Videos

Just in case you’ve been living in a cave on Mars with your eyes shut, here’s some jolly new for you: we’re officially living in a world where a former President of the United States has been found guilty of 34 felony charges.

What’s perhaps even more surprising than this delicious turn of events, though, is that for one brief, beautiful moment, Marjorie herself was at a loss for words. MTG, who can usually look at a sunset and use it as the inspiration for an unhinged rant on why Democrats are ruining America and Trump is Jesus Christ reincarnated, took to X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of the ruling. In contrast to her usual practice of posting tweets longer than War & Peace, Greene merely shared an image of an upside down stars and stripes.

Naturally, the captionless image was supposed to be an incisive commentary on how the country must’ve been turned upside down if an “innocent man” ⏤ a god walking amongst mere mortals ⏤ like Donald Trump has become a convicted felon. However, it ended up giving the impression that Marjorie’s brain had frozen in the wake of her fearless leader being found guilty. She might as well have posted a video of herself looking confused with the Wii theme playing over the top,

Sadly, this moment of blessed silence didn’t last long, as a look at Marj’s X page — if you’re brave enough — will show you that the language center of her brain has since rebooted and she’s resumed her normal service of retweeting fellow MAGA and far-right accounts as well as complaining about the “corrupt” and “communist” left for daring to besmirch the holy name of Donald “Actual Criminal” Trump.

For one shining second there, though, Marjorie Taylor Greene had no hyperbolic, histrionic hate speech to spew, and it was glorious. It was truly a day for the history books, in more ways than one.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more