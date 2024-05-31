‘Orange is the New Orange’: 15 Rib-tickling reactions to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict that are guaranteed to make you giggle

If you find yourself a little lighter in your step and refreshed in your spirit, you too may be experiencing the singular joy it is to see a man you despise finally get some comeuppance. Former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and oh boy is the Internet having some fun with it.

Ranging from clever to mean and everything in between, these reactions are meant to do one thing: gloat. Go ahead. You’ve earned it. You know you have.

Our first gem comes from the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project and it superimposes Trump’s convictions being read on CNN with a famous clip of soccer fans celebrating a goal. It really works, though. Like really really.

Need to express your joy but don’t think words quite have the weight to convey your feeling? We’ve got you! Check out this hallelujah chorus looping beat that drips with sunlight and celebration. Caution: It’s an earworm.

Remember Trump’s former press secretary Anthony Scaramucci? Looks like he couldn’t resist an easy layup pun joke.

Orange is the New Orange 🍊 — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) May 30, 2024

For the sake of clarity and not spreading misinformation, Trump can still vote as long as he stays out of prison. It’s a little more complicated than that but it’s true. The gun thing is legit. He can’t own a gun. The irony.

Donald Trump can no longer vote.



He can no longer own a gun. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 30, 2024

Solid drinking game joke from the great SNL alum Ana Gasteyer. The author of this piece once saw her in an airport. There is no more to that story.

In retrospect I’m glad I decided not to drink every time they said Guilty because I’d never have made it through making dinner. — Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) May 30, 2024

If there’s one thing that brings true joy in this life, it’s dunking on Kevin “not the sharpest tool in the shed” Sorbo. Usually he dunks on himself though.

Still voting for Trump. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) May 30, 2024

Just let the good vibes wash over you. You know you’ve waited for a day like this for a long time. Go ahead. Feel the joy. Here maybe this will help:

“Guilty on all 34 counts” pic.twitter.com/VMBKqtze7V — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) May 30, 2024

While the person who wrote this sign isn’t quite the poet laureate, if you go by pure emotion and feeling, this nails it pretty well.

Why do libs get labeled sensitive snowflakes when it’s the MAGA heads that seem to be the most unhinged and unable to control themselves? Case in point. Warning: Some bad language in this one.

MAGA is so big mad!



I could watch them melting down all day.



🍿



pic.twitter.com/qMyfJsj9nl — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 30, 2024

Just a good old fashioned Count reference. What’s not to love about this?

The great Patton Oswalt everybody. Also, there’s a comment under it that says “Both took shots to the face” which, like, chef’s kiss right there.

Abraham Lincoln and now Stormy Daniels. 2 porn stars who, when history called, stepped up to save America. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 30, 2024

The simple ones are always so good. Here’s Dana Goldberg.

Stormy Daniels!!!!! Thanks for taking one (inch) for the team! — Dana Goldberg (@DGComedy) May 30, 2024

Looks like this is actually real. Man, everybody’s dunking. It’s a turkey shoot out there!

Next week's cover of The New Yorker pic.twitter.com/4z0zXawMVn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 30, 2024

Even an encyclopedia is taking shots at you? This really is a strange time to be alive.

Yes, we've already updated his bio. — Britannica (@Britannica) May 30, 2024

Alright, last one. This piece of modern art is titled: “Who’s locked up now, Don?!”

See? Doesn’t that feel great? Everything’s going to possibly be just fine. It’s not like we have an election to get through or anything… Oh, no! Scroll up and relive the joy!

