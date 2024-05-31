Former President Donald Trump and his attorney Todd Blanche exit the courthouse and speak to media after Trump was found guilty following his hush money trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on May 30, 2024 in New York City. The former president was found guilty on all 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. Trump has now become the first former U.S. president to be convicted of felony crimes.
Photo by Mark Peterson - Pool/Getty Images
‘Orange is the New Orange’: 15 Rib-tickling reactions to Donald Trump’s guilty verdict that are guaranteed to make you giggle

Jon Silman
Jon Silman
Published: May 31, 2024 05:28 am

If you find yourself a little lighter in your step and refreshed in your spirit, you too may be experiencing the singular joy it is to see a man you despise finally get some comeuppance. Former President Donald Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records, and oh boy is the Internet having some fun with it.

Ranging from clever to mean and everything in between, these reactions are meant to do one thing: gloat. Go ahead. You’ve earned it. You know you have.

Our first gem comes from the anti-Trump group The Lincoln Project and it superimposes Trump’s convictions being read on CNN with a famous clip of soccer fans celebrating a goal. It really works, though. Like really really.

Need to express your joy but don’t think words quite have the weight to convey your feeling? We’ve got you! Check out this hallelujah chorus looping beat that drips with sunlight and celebration. Caution: It’s an earworm.

Remember Trump’s former press secretary Anthony Scaramucci? Looks like he couldn’t resist an easy layup pun joke.

For the sake of clarity and not spreading misinformation, Trump can still vote as long as he stays out of prison. It’s a little more complicated than that but it’s true. The gun thing is legit. He can’t own a gun. The irony.

Solid drinking game joke from the great SNL alum Ana Gasteyer. The author of this piece once saw her in an airport. There is no more to that story.

If there’s one thing that brings true joy in this life, it’s dunking on Kevin “not the sharpest tool in the shed” Sorbo. Usually he dunks on himself though.

Just let the good vibes wash over you. You know you’ve waited for a day like this for a long time. Go ahead. Feel the joy. Here maybe this will help:

While the person who wrote this sign isn’t quite the poet laureate, if you go by pure emotion and feeling, this nails it pretty well.

Why do libs get labeled sensitive snowflakes when it’s the MAGA heads that seem to be the most unhinged and unable to control themselves? Case in point. Warning: Some bad language in this one.

Just a good old fashioned Count reference. What’s not to love about this?

The great Patton Oswalt everybody. Also, there’s a comment under it that says “Both took shots to the face” which, like, chef’s kiss right there.

The simple ones are always so good. Here’s Dana Goldberg.

Looks like this is actually real. Man, everybody’s dunking. It’s a turkey shoot out there!

Even an encyclopedia is taking shots at you? This really is a strange time to be alive.

Alright, last one. This piece of modern art is titled: “Who’s locked up now, Don?!”

See? Doesn’t that feel great? Everything’s going to possibly be just fine. It’s not like we have an election to get through or anything… Oh, no! Scroll up and relive the joy!

