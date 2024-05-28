‘A vote for Biden is a vote for war’: Kevin Sorbo casts himself as MAGA’s D-List Robert De Niro in painful attempt at relevance

It’s so easy to forget that Kevin Sorbo exists, especially when he hasn’t had a memorable role in almost 30 years, but every now and then he gives us a rude reminder of his existence by dropping some alt-right MAGA garbage right on our heads.

The former actor’s favorite pastimes include sharing conspiracy theories online and reminding everyone that he used to be Hercules. In other news, he recently shared an anti-vax video (just in case you thought I wasn’t serious when I said he was a conspiracy theorist) and made sure to remind everyone that he acts alongside Dennis Quaid in one of his upcoming movies, so he is still relevant, guys. Promise. Naturally, he followed the shameless plug up with a heaping scoop of nonsensical drivel.

Friendly reminder: they hate you. Never forget that.

pic.twitter.com/v8e2ahSkFv — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) May 28, 2024

So what’s got Sorbo’s panties in a twist this time? Well, as election season looms ever closer, the Sorbs is going into overdrive with his right-wing rhetoric and condemnation of Joe Biden. In a post to X (formerly Twitter), the former ’90s D-Lister is claiming that a vote for Biden is a vote for war. Of course, he doesn’t elaborate on how Trump would do a better job given the current political climate (hint: he wouldn’t), but hey, I’m sure he must have felt very smart and humble typing a whole two sentences without once mentioning that he used to do cartwheels with Xena: Warrior Princess.

A vote for Biden is a vote for war. Ukraine, Russia, Israel, Palestine.



If you vote for Biden you’re supporting all of it. — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) May 28, 2024

Basically, Sorbo is positioning himself to be the GOP’s Robert De Niro. The Killers of the Flower Moon star has recently been taking shots at Trump, so it only seems natural that a movie star on the other side of the political spectrum would rise up to take shots at Biden. It does, however, beg the question: could Republicans really not find anyone more relevant than the Sorbmeister? The actor is hardly someone you’d be thrilled to have on your side. It seems he can’t land even the most minor roles in projects nowadays ⏤ and despite what he claims, it has nothing to do with his religion.

My latest movie is a must-watch for everybody!



Had a wonder time working with my good buddy Dennis Quaid on the Reagan film coming out soon!



The left is going to hate this. pic.twitter.com/FH6glAqBew — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) May 25, 2024

According to Sorbie, he’s set to appear alongside Dennis Quaid in the upcoming Reagan movie. In a post shared on May 25, he offered details on his involvement, saying that “the left is going to hate this.” A quick check of the film’s cast list confirms that Sorbo’s name is right at the bottom, and in an unnamed role, no less. His name isn’t even present on IMDb, which might mean spotting Sorbo in the movie is going to be like playing a game of MAGA Where’s Waldo?

It’s clear why Sorbo brings up his Hercules role so much; aside from peddling baseless conspiracy theories, it’s the only thing keeping him from doing dinner theatre in Scranton. Comparing him to De Niro is an actual joke, but anyways, keep your eyes peeled for him in Reagan this year. My money’s on Sorbs playing a tree in the background, or maybe an idiot who’s too afraid to ask for directions when he desperately needs them.

