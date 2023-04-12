Kevin Sorbo, who must enjoy being wrong, tries to push ‘go woke go broke’ to his dwindling fanbase

If you need evidence that there are people stuck in the past, look no further than Kevin Sorbo. The actor is back at it again with his hot takes, and, like clockwork, he continues to be corrected by his followers. Either he’s trolling us by this point or literally needs his social media privileges taken away until he learns how to fact-check.

So what did the actor tweet again this time? Poor math skills? Terrible tax advice? Nope. This time, it’s something simple — “Go woke or go broke.” That’s it, that’s the tweet. It’s the go-to simple line that conservatives use when criticizing those who seek to “appease the masses,” claiming that it’s going to ruin businesses. However, it’s just an ignorant, closed-minded way of ignoring that times are changing.

This tweet is perhaps in light of the recent announcement Bud Light made with transgender influencer, Dylan Mulvaney. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that multiple Republican leaders have boycotted the brand due to the recent partnership. Not to mention, the endless amount of videos of conservatives throwing away their beer due to their “disagreement” with the brand collaboration.

But despite Sorbo’s beliefs of companies “going broke” if they lean towards a progressive mindset, research shows that it’s the opposite. According to Rolling Stone, companies reported increased profits for supporting left-leaning ideologies. Some examples include United Airlines breaking expectations after it announced that it hired women and POC pilots. Not to mention, Disney has been slowly pushing LGBT+ and POC representation in its recent media.

And it’s not just Rolling Stone; some of Sorbo’s followers fact-checked on the actor’s behalf, claiming that a lot of huge companies have profited due to them “going woke.”

The actor is only known for two films according to IMDB, despite the numerous amount of projects he’s been involved in. But they’re just small titles. Perhaps if Sorbo wants to have a flourishing acting career where he’s involved in huge titles, he should consider “going woke.” Maybe his career would benefit from it.