Kevin Sorbo has the worst possible suggestion for those filing taxes

It’s currently tax season in the USA, and let’s be honest, nobody enjoys filling out all that paperwork. But unless you’re an accountant, I don’t think anyone should be giving tax advice, especially Kevin Sorbo, who’s back again on Twitter with his “relatable” hot takes. This time, it’s about taxes.

Sorbo, who probably was filing his tax report when he tweeted this, asked the internet if he could “add Ukraine as dependents” in 2022’s tax report. “Dependent” refers to someone who is financially dependent on the person filing the tax report, usually children or a spouse.

Ukraine is approaching the one-year mark since Russia invaded. It’s pretty clear that Sorbo was trying to make a joke out of a sensitive political issue while expressing dissatisfaction with how involved the U.S. has been in supporting Ukraine.

Can I add Ukraine as dependents on my taxes this year? — Kevin Sorbo (@ksorbs) January 31, 2023

Like many of his other hot takes, this tweet didn’t sit well with his followers. People who thought his tweet was insensitive asked if he was even employed to file for taxes. Others asked if they could claim the actor as a dependent, considering that he’s “unemployed” as well. And while you shouldn’t trust the internet for financial advice, people suggested that he should just consider putting down his films as write-offs.

don't you have to make money in order to pay taxes? — Ken Reid (@KennethWReid) January 31, 2023

Considering how long you’ve filed for unemployment, can we all claim you? — bob clendenin 🇺🇸 (@bobclendenin) January 31, 2023

You likely don’t have much income, so I wouldn’t worry too much about it — David Radcliff (@DavidRadcliff) January 31, 2023

No, but you can write off all your movies as losses for roughly the past…your whole life — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) February 1, 2023

Let’s be real though, can we really trust Sorbo for financial advice, especially when it comes to filing our taxes? The actor doesn’t even know how much eggs actually cost. Sure, there is inflation, but a single egg isn’t $10 each. If conservatives believe that Sorbo’s tweet could be legitimate tax advice, don’t be surprised when the IRS comes knocking at your door.