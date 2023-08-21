Kevin Sorbo instantly fact-checked over bogus claims on his acting career

Ask nine out of 10 people why they think Kevin Sorbo doesn’t work much anymore and they’ll tell you it’s because he’s Kevin Sorbo. On the very rare occasion, the tenth guy will say that Kevin Sorbo doesn’t get jobs because he’s a Christian – but only if the tenth guy is Kevin Sorbo.

Sorbo — who has racked up 13 IMDb credits in the last 32 months and has over two dozen more projects slated for release in the near future — was speaking with Fox News when he made his beliefs known: That he, the former star of the second most beloved Hercules from the ‘90s, wasn’t getting work because of his faith. This was while he was talking to Fox to promote his upcoming film, Miracle in East Texas.

It’s never easy, hearing a performer who’s actively promoting a movie he made go on national television to explain why nobody will hire him to make movies or be on national television. It’s even harder when the work they can’t get that they’re promoting went away for no reason — not one single, solitary reason — besides their deeply-held beliefs.

Which is probably why Twitter users got a tiny bit snippy.

Really? Because that doesn’t stop Chris Pratt. Or Nicole Kidman. Or Tom Hanks. Or Denzel Washington. Or Mark Wahlberg. Or Dwayne Johnson. Or Reese Witherspoon. Or Angela Bassett. Or Viola Davis. Idk, maybe it’s because he’s an asshole and he sucks? https://t.co/BOhxVZkRW2 — Tyler Hamilton (@TylerPHamilton) August 21, 2023

It’s worth mentioning here that the human experience is a kaleidoscope of emotions, perspectives, desires, and hopes. Maybe, from Kevin Sorbo’s point of view, there really is reason to believe that his faith was the only obstacle to the career he dreamed of having. Maybe his agent was being honest when he said that Sorbo was being passed up for roles because of his religious convictions, not just trying to find a polite way to say “Nobody wants to work with antisemitic Hercules” and then giving up. Whatever the case, it’s just a shame that Kevin Sorbo will never be seen again.

According to his IMDb profile, Kevin Sorbo can next be seen in the upcoming motion pictures Miracle in East Texas, The Legend of Johnny Jones, Devil’s Knight, Christmas at Keestone, Reagan, Used Mercs, The Street Avenger, Off the Grid, Loaded Deck, The Last Redemption, Hang Town, A Wave of Kindness, Alien Storm, and literally a dozen other projects.