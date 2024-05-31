Former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to Trump Tower on May 30, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by James Devaney/GC Images
Category:
Politics
True Crime

Can Donald Trump pardon himself? 

The answer isn't a simple yes or no.
Jon Silman
Jon Silman
|
Published: May 31, 2024 05:07 am

One question that comes up a lot now that former President Donald Trump has been convicted of 34 counts of falsifying business records is whether or not he can pardon himself. Unfortunately, that’s a complicated question.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how pardons work: A president has the “Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offences against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” per Article II, Section 2 of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court has stated that a pardon is meant to be an “act of grace,” for mercy and justice, and meant to be used in the exercise of “public interest.” It does have limitations, though. Pardons can only apply to federal crimes, meaning State and civil crime are not eligible. Trump was convicted in New York state court, so he could not pardon himself in that case, although that doesn’t mean he wouldn’t try. He would just lose in court very easily. Just like he did with the “stolen election” suits.

There are also other supposed limitations, such as a presidential pardon not putting a president above the law. This would seemingly include a self-pardon or a pardon to protect oneself. To be clear, there is no explicit language against a self-pardon. A pardon also can’t go against any constitutional rights, or undermine them.

They also can’t violate criminal law, like obstructing justice or being paid for a pardon, although there are ways around the latter. Finally, you can’t pardon in a way that will allow for future lawbreaking.

Here’s the thing to remember: these laws only work if the effectuating powers enforce them. Could Trump pardon himself if he gets elected? Well, he could do it because he’s the President. It would be challenged in court and cause a lot of issues and a potential constitutional crisis, but he could do it. The real question is, “would it work?” That question can only be answered if or when that happens.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Can a convicted felon like Donald Trump actually run for president?
Donald Trump in NYC after trial
Donald Trump in NYC after trial
Donald Trump in NYC after trial
Category: Politics
Politics
Can a convicted felon like Donald Trump actually run for president?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 31, 2024
Read Article When will Donald Trump be sentenced?
Donald Trump waves to supporters during trial
Donald Trump waves to supporters during trial
Donald Trump waves to supporters during trial
Category: Politics
Politics
When will Donald Trump be sentenced?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 31, 2024
Read Article Say it with me: Why is Lauren Boebert still talking?
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Boebert answered questions on the House Oversight Committee's meeting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Boebert answered questions on the House Oversight Committee's meeting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Boebert answered questions on the House Oversight Committee's meeting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Say it with me: Why is Lauren Boebert still talking?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Read Article Stephen King shares his 9-word reaction to ‘Home Alone 2’ extra Donald Trump being deemed a convicted felon
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Stephen King shares his 9-word reaction to ‘Home Alone 2’ extra Donald Trump being deemed a convicted felon
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 30, 2024
Read Article Who is Sean Hannity dating?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Who is Sean Hannity dating?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Can a convicted felon like Donald Trump actually run for president?
Donald Trump in NYC after trial
Category: Politics
Politics
Can a convicted felon like Donald Trump actually run for president?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 31, 2024
Read Article When will Donald Trump be sentenced?
Donald Trump waves to supporters during trial
Category: Politics
Politics
When will Donald Trump be sentenced?
Curtis Roberts Curtis Roberts May 31, 2024
Read Article Say it with me: Why is Lauren Boebert still talking?
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) speaks with reporters as she leaves the U.S. Capitol for the weekend on May 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. Boebert answered questions on the House Oversight Committee's meeting to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
Say it with me: Why is Lauren Boebert still talking?
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 31, 2024
Read Article Stephen King shares his 9-word reaction to ‘Home Alone 2’ extra Donald Trump being deemed a convicted felon
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Stephen King shares his 9-word reaction to ‘Home Alone 2’ extra Donald Trump being deemed a convicted felon
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 30, 2024
Read Article Who is Sean Hannity dating?
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
Who is Sean Hannity dating?
Melissa Brown Melissa Brown May 30, 2024
Author
Jon Silman
Jon Silman is a stand-up comic and hard-nosed newspaper reporter (wait, that was the old me). Now he mostly writes about Brie Larson and how the MCU is nose diving faster than that 'Black Adam' movie did. He has a Zelda tattoo (well, Link) and an insatiable love of the show 'Below Deck.'