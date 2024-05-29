‘How very Russian of you’: Never-ending nightmare Marjorie Taylor Greene says allowing Democrats to vote is a ‘big mistake’

MAGA Republicans are hard at work reshaping the United States into an autocracy, and every day we allow them to maintain power, they get one step closer.

Demagogues like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) aren’t even being subtle about it anymore, as the freshly 50-year-old windbag brazenly calls for Democrats to be sidelined in the election process. There’s seemingly no level to which the absolute doorknob of a Representative won’t stoop, and she’s done pretending otherwise.

Greene made that clear via a post to X that, from anyone else, would simply be a bold and un-American opinion. But from Greene, an elected Representative who holds genuine power — albeit largely ineffective when in her hands — it is nothing short of treasonous.

Taking to the social media site of choice for the increasingly unhinged far-right, Greene tweeted out that states should no longer allow open primaries, boldly stating that “allowing Democrats to vote in Republican primaries is a big mistake.”

States need to stop having open primaries and Georgia is one of them.



Allowing Democrats to vote in Republican primaries is a big mistake. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 29, 2024

But here’s the thing, Marj. You may not realize this, since everything you know about actual politics could fit inside a thimble, but those elected officials, regardless of party, will still represent their entire district or even state. That includes Democrats — or Republicans in largely Democratic states — and those people deserve and are entitled to a choice in who speaks for them in Congress. You may not like how unpopular you are among the Left, but that’s nothing but a consequence of your own actions.

You are, after all, the single biggest embarrassment to come out of Georgia since that inane law about carrying ice cream in your pocket was passed. (Fun fact: Its illegal to carry an ice cream cone in your pocket in the state, but only on Sundays.) You’ve done nothing of consequence outside of your new status as Bigotry Barbie, and more and more people catch onto your schtick every day.

The clear turn against Greene and her toxic viewpoints is blatant in the response to her would-be autocratic tweet, where people made their rejection of her exclusionary politics clear. Pinning her for her “Russian”- adjacent ideology, people blasted Greene for promoting “voter suppression and intimidation.”

How very Russian of you. Photoshop the ballots like your picture at a distance? — Alan Tegel (@alan_tegel) May 29, 2024

"allowing people to vote how they want should be stopped" – MAGA — Cheesy Gordita Brett (@CreampieOrDie) May 29, 2024

There’s little support to be found among the wave of responses to Greene’s tweet, where the vast majority of people showed up to point out that, like it or not, that’s not how voting works in a democracy. At least, not in Georgia. 10 U.S. states do, in fact, have fully closed primaries, but several of those states — which include Florida and Nevada — are certainly not better for the decision.

Greene is clearly advocating for closed elections in Georgia because she’s well aware of just how unpopular she’s become — among Republicans as well as Democrats. She needs to do anything in her power to manipulate matters to her favor, but even that likely won’t be enough to earn Moscow Marge another term in office.

