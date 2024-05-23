Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), speak to members of the press on the steps of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on May 8, 2024 in Washington, DC.
Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images
Incorrigible evil entity Marjorie Taylor Greene says it’s ‘shameful’ how other U.S. politicians care about human life

Is that really the word you want to use, Marj?
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: May 23, 2024 09:29 am

It’s not like it should come as a surprise at this point but, wow, Marjorie Taylor Greene really has all the compassion and empathy of Emperor Palpatine, doesn’t she?

The twisted chief Trumpette is so far gone at this point that she can pen a post about how “shameful” it is that the American government is showing concern for human life and then read it back and think “yes, this isn’t the product of a deranged, morally derelict mind. Let’s hit send.”

Marj’s latest tweet is a particularly egregious example of her warped obsession with migrants and the border, a position which is fast losing what little sense of perspective and legitimacy it ever had (which wasn’t a lot, to be fair). “The daily invasion of America should be the number one issue in Congress,” MTG began. “It’s shameful that U.S. politicians care more about Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and the rest of the world’s borders than our own border.”

Yes, Marjorie really just wrote out the words “It’s shameful that U.S. politicians care” and proudly posted them on social media. What’s next? Will Trump write “I’m a MASSIVE Fraud!” on Truth Social?

Of course, even if we get past the whole unrepentant xenophobia of it all, Marjorie’s implied point about how Democrats have failed to protect the border doesn’t even hold muster. Don’t forget that it was Trump himself who blocked a bipartisan border control bill back in February, proving just how little he actually cares about monitoring the border (unless he comes up with a way to do it himself).

In actual fact, Senate Democrats are making a move this Thursday, May 23 to force a second vote on the bipartisan border bill. With Trump ordering Republicans to block the bill last time, there’s extremely little chance that the vote will go any differently on this occasion, but Democrats are well aware of this. The intention is to make it abundantly plain that Trump and his MAGA minions are only using border fears to fuel their campaign and have no actual intention of putting their money where their mouths are.

White House spokesman made a bold statement in a memo shared on the eve of the vote on Wednesday: “Congressional Republicans have to choose: will they again decide that politics is more important than stopping fentanyl traffickers and saving the lives of innocent constituents? Joe Biden knows where he stands.”

Apparently, Marjorie Taylor Greene knows where she stands, too. And it’s not the high ground, that’s for sure.

Author
Christian Bone
Christian Bone is a Staff Writer/Editor at We Got This Covered and has been cluttering up the internet with his thoughts on movies and TV for over a decade, ever since graduating with a Creative Writing degree from the University of Winchester. As Marvel Beat Leader, he can usually be found writing about the MCU and yet, if you asked him, he'd probably say his favorite superhero film is 'The Incredibles.'