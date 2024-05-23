Incorrigible evil entity Marjorie Taylor Greene says it’s ‘shameful’ how other U.S. politicians care about human life

It’s not like it should come as a surprise at this point but, wow, Marjorie Taylor Greene really has all the compassion and empathy of Emperor Palpatine, doesn’t she?

The twisted chief Trumpette is so far gone at this point that she can pen a post about how “shameful” it is that the American government is showing concern for human life and then read it back and think “yes, this isn’t the product of a deranged, morally derelict mind. Let’s hit send.”

Marj’s latest tweet is a particularly egregious example of her warped obsession with migrants and the border, a position which is fast losing what little sense of perspective and legitimacy it ever had (which wasn’t a lot, to be fair). “The daily invasion of America should be the number one issue in Congress,” MTG began. “It’s shameful that U.S. politicians care more about Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and the rest of the world’s borders than our own border.”

Yes, Marjorie really just wrote out the words “It’s shameful that U.S. politicians care” and proudly posted them on social media. What’s next? Will Trump write “I’m a MASSIVE Fraud!” on Truth Social?

The daily invasion of America should be the number one issue in Congress.



It’s the number one issue for Americans in poll after poll after poll.



It’s shameful that U.S. politicians care more about Ukraine, Israel, Gaza and the rest of the world’s borders than our own border. https://t.co/0aULSBMj2X — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 23, 2024

Of course, even if we get past the whole unrepentant xenophobia of it all, Marjorie’s implied point about how Democrats have failed to protect the border doesn’t even hold muster. Don’t forget that it was Trump himself who blocked a bipartisan border control bill back in February, proving just how little he actually cares about monitoring the border (unless he comes up with a way to do it himself).

Your party tanked its own border bill that had bipartisan support bc the orange dumpling ordered it to be done. — Andrew C Laufer, Esq (@lauferlaw) May 23, 2024

It was until Trump said to tank the Republican written bipartisan border bill. Now you all can own it while you campaign on it. 👍🏻 — 🌸 🐾 A to the Z 🐾🌸 (@A_tothe_Z_Amber) May 23, 2024

Trump killed the border deal. It’s his fault. Justice is late. — 🌻Justice⚖Now 🌟🇺🇸 (@ChrisJustice01) May 23, 2024

In actual fact, Senate Democrats are making a move this Thursday, May 23 to force a second vote on the bipartisan border bill. With Trump ordering Republicans to block the bill last time, there’s extremely little chance that the vote will go any differently on this occasion, but Democrats are well aware of this. The intention is to make it abundantly plain that Trump and his MAGA minions are only using border fears to fuel their campaign and have no actual intention of putting their money where their mouths are.

White House spokesman made a bold statement in a memo shared on the eve of the vote on Wednesday: “Congressional Republicans have to choose: will they again decide that politics is more important than stopping fentanyl traffickers and saving the lives of innocent constituents? Joe Biden knows where he stands.”

Apparently, Marjorie Taylor Greene knows where she stands, too. And it’s not the high ground, that’s for sure.

