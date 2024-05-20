Marauding malcontent Marjorie Taylor Greene just got so mad at Michael Cohen she forgot Fox News thinks she’s a moron

Things aren’t looking great for former President Donald Trump, which leaves the 77-year-old’s drooling followers scrambling for diversions. The latest on the docket is Michael Cohen, and chief cretin Marjorie Taylor Greene wasted no time in targeting the one-time Trump lawyer.

For weeks now, Trump sycophants have been increasingly frantic as they watch the head of their crimson hat cult face long-overdue consequences. They’ve been working overtime to point the finger in any direction other than Trump’s, but they’ve largely fallen flat.

Then, former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen took the stand, and quickly provided Trump’s followers with the fodder they needed. In his testimony, Cohen admitted to stealing tens of thousands from the Trump Organization, and a wave of the fawning far-right latched onto it immediately. They were pointing the finger at Cohen within hours, and they’ll sacrifice anything to keep the noise up for as long as possible.

Even their pride, which — to be fair — most Trump supporters traded in for a MAGA hat years ago. Our gal Marjorie struggles to connect the dots between her dirt-low popularity and her detestable policies, however, and it seems not even Fox News can get America’s critically-low opinion of her through that impossibly thick skull. Greene, desperate to prove herself as the biggest bootlicker, has slowly dissolved into a screeching echo of everything Trump says, and even Fox News has caught onto her rapidly-deteriorating intelligence.

The notoriously far-right publication published its first true headline in months — maybe years — when it accurately described Greene as an “idiot,” but the 49-year-old politician is willing to let even that go if it furthers her starry-eyed pursuit of Trump’s approval. She breezed past the on-point criticism following Cohen’s revelation, and even went so far as to retweet Fox News’ coverage of the courtroom conversation.

Did Rep. Dan Goldman advise Michael Cohen about stealing from the Trump Organization while Goldman is paying Judge Merchan’s daughter to raise money for his campaign?



Sounds like a serious ethics problem and Judge Merchan should be removed from this political persecution. pic.twitter.com/RXQ2K3GshW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 20, 2024

Greene made sure to insert a few takeaways of her own alongside the shared Fox News footage, but did little more than prove the publication’s point in the process. The louder she shouts, the more people catch onto Greene’s status as a noisy bag of bluster and bull, and the more followers she loses. Greene is too gassed-up on her own hype train to realize, unfortunately, which leads to yet more evidence of the very idiocy Fox so aptly pointed out.

