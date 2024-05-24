‘Such a dumb arrogant elitist’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets nostalgic for Trump’s glory days, when millions were dying from Covid

According to Godwin’s law, once an online debate devolves to the point where someone makes a hyperbolic Hitler comparison, the conversation is over and that person has lost. It looks like we need to alter this age-old bit of internet legend, though, as it turns out that doesn’t apply when you’re arguing with Marjorie Taylor Greene… Because she will always lose a war of words.

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman (NY-10) made a bold statement when he argued that Donald Trump is “paving the way to become a Vladimir Putin, to become an Adolf Hitler or a Kim Jong Un.” In any other circumstance, likening someone to Hitler would be more than a little over-the-top, but in this case it’s actually a worthwhile topic of discussion. So long as you’re not discussing it with MTG, that is, who was unsurprisingly incensed by Goldman’s comments.

Branding Goldman “dumb” and “arrogant” — which is a bit like if Trump accused someone of wearing way too much fake tan — Marjorie attempted to roast Goldman for thinking “the American people have forgotten that President Trump was already POTUS for 4 years and how GREAT America was.”

Goldman is such a dumb arrogant elitist that he thinks the American people have forgotten that President Trump was already POTUS for 4 years and how GREAT America was.



Gas was $1.77 Nov 3, 2020.



Trust fund baby Dan can’t relate to regular Americans and nobody believes his lies. https://t.co/ELre5nR1Lu — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) May 23, 2024

2020! What glorious times they were, right? Who doesn’t long for the days when the country was plagued by COVID, and thanks to the atrocious response from the Trump administration the virus became the third highest cause of death in the country that year, behind heart disease and cancer. Just a word of advice, calling the demise of hundreds of thousands of innocent citizens “GREAT” isn’t exactly helping to dismiss those Hitler comparisons, Marj.

It’s also pretty pathetic that the best statistic she can come up with to “prove” how much better things were under Trump is that gas prices were lower. Yes, the cost of gas did drop precipitously in the last year of Trump’s presidency, but it was nothing to do with that fine business acumen he’s always bragging about. This was a direct result of COVID massively reducing vehicular travel.

Again, Marjorie sure seems to miss the COVID era, doesn’t she? Should we be worried that she’s got some James Bond villain plan to start a new pandemic cooking in secret? The woman does have an obsession with “giant space lasers” that rivals Dr. Evil.

