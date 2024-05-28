Marjorie Taylor Greene
Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

After tossing a bikini on her ‘bleach blonde bad built butch body,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene gets back on her BS bandwagon

Nobody needs to see that.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 28, 2024 01:18 pm

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is officially 50, and working to twist the song of the Summer into her favor with a post celebrating her big day. Greene rang in 50 on May 27, and in a clear rebuttal to her new status as this generation’s Dog the Bounty Hunter, she clapped back with a skin-baring post to social media.

Recommended Videos

The post sports a strange dichotomy in its pairing of Greene’s now-infamous “bleach blonde bad built butch body” clad in nothing but a bikini alongside a heavily religious caption leaning into Greene’s status as a so-called “Christian.”

Greene’s decision to flash her bod for the haters is a clear clap-back to Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s (D-TX) iconic barb from a recent House Oversight and Accountability Committee meeting, but it didn’t land how she intended. Commenters were quick to note that the bikini shot conveniently followed Crockett’s historic line by less than a full two weeks, and shared harsh takeaways of their own.

Even her big day wasn’t enough to distract MTG for long, unfortunately, and she was back on her brainless bulls**t within a day of the bikini shot’s posting. Greene returned to X in the wake of her birthday to address the conclusion of Donald Trump’s criminal trial with a regurgitated sentiment so dried up it could be a cousin to her sun-baked skin.

Noting the official start of closing arguments in “the New York case against Pres Trump,” Greene expressed that “the only argument that needs to be made is that Democrats have weaponized justice systems and are abusing power in order to attempt steal the election again.”

We’ve heard this exact sentiment so many times at this point that Greene’s words have lost all meaning, but that won’t stop her from opening her mouth. Anything to catch the attention of the sleepy, diaper-wearing Don is worth Marj’s time, even if serving her own constituents isn’t.

Greene is a representative alright, she just doesn’t represent Georgia. Instead, she represents the very worst this country has to offer. She’s juvenile, selfish, and embarrassingly incompetent, and through it all she sees herself as the opposite. While she props herself up as one of America’s saviors, she slowly drives this nation deeper into the dirt with her lack of action, utter ineptitude, and willingness to abandon all morality in favor of further political power.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on December 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario/Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man 2002
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day
Lauren Boebert looking like she's just been caught groping someone at 'Beetlejuice: The Musical'
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
TikTok screenshots via kaelagranados
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article A savagely embarrassing J-Lo flop just dethroned ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A savagely embarrassing J-Lo flop just dethroned ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
zavi_moss on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on December 13, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario/Willem Dafoe as Norman Osborn in Spider-Man 2002
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
News
News
Marvel fans think they’ve found the perfect Norman Osborn for Timothee Chalamet’s Harry
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day
Lauren Boebert looking like she's just been caught groping someone at 'Beetlejuice: The Musical'
Category: News
News
Politics
Politics
Handsy hypocrite Lauren Boebert hit with key question after asking Americans to remember the ‘true meaning’ of Memorial Day
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
TikTok screenshots via kaelagranados
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘What in the 10 plagues?’: Woman’s workplace turns into a Biblical hellscape when it’s swarmed by cicadas
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article A savagely embarrassing J-Lo flop just dethroned ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix
Category: Movies
Movies
Netflix
Netflix
News
News
A savagely embarrassing J-Lo flop just dethroned ‘Madame Web’ on Netflix
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
zavi_moss on TikTok
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘Why do I feel like the horse bites the people who deserve it?’: Buckingham Palace horse causes royal pain as it terrorizes London tourists
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 28, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.