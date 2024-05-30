Marjorie Taylor Greene on Donald Trump hush money trial
‘Can’t fix stupid’: Marjorie Taylor Greene’s latest batch of mumbo jumbo contains threats, lies, and the echoes of a madman

She might not even notice if Trump is sentenced to 60 years in jail.
Image of Apeksha Bagchi
Apeksha Bagchi
|
Published: May 30, 2024 10:19 am

Insane delusions and anyone exposed to the virus called Donald J. Trump go hand in hand. It is the usual deal, the iron-clad standard MAGA’s abide by in their drive to follow their toxic ideal. But never underestimate Marjorie Taylor Greene when it comes to defying the highest levels of stupidity and proving how she deserves a cell right next to her hero in a mental institute.

The jury in Trump’s hush money case is still deliberating and is expected to reach a verdict today, but the general consensus is that chances are high that by the end of it, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee would be a convicted felon. Of course, his team of headless and soulless sidekicks has been mourning his inevitable fate, with Eric Trump seemingly rising as the biggest brainless cog in his father’s bumpy wheelhouse when he exclaimed that his father is going to win because he is — wait for it — white.

Of course, Greene, who is still majorly triggered by all the enthusiastic nods “bleach-blonde, bad-built, butch body” received — which prompted her to post a suspiciously photoshopped-looking picture on X (formerly Twitter) — has jumped at the chance to win back the crown of being the Dumbest Dimest Lamehead planet Earth has been cursed with.

Okay, let’s help her out, folks because she is clearly struggling to make sense of the unavoidable defeat Fast & Furious-ing its way towards her and everyone foolish enough to hitch their fortune to the rotting wasteland that is Donald Trump. 

So, see Greene, “the most absurd example of corruption the American justice system has experienced” has been Trump himself — he did his best to subvert the 2020 election results, tried to pressure the election officials, incited an insurrection, used his position as the U.S. President to fill his pockets, commit frauds, and steal sensitive information. During his presence in the White House, he created a national debt so dangerously high that America is still feeling its effects. As reported by Pro Publica, the U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio hit a level that had not been since World War II ended.

As for calling – even daring to daydream it should be punishable by law – Trump the nation’s “next president” is beyond laughable. Yes, years ago, despite the country knowing his many ill deeds and the disgusting confessions he had made, Trump still became president. But he spent his years in the role and the ones after it doubling and tripling down on exactly why he should never be allowed to set foot in the White House.

MAGAs are loud, but unless they suddenly acquired the power to transfer their cluelessness to every sane brain cell in America, Trump and his cronies can say bye-bye to the pipe dream of him reassuming the title of POTUS.

