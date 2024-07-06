‘I know nothing about Project 2025’: Donald Trump desperate to escape self-created hell, forgets his top aides have publicly crowned him its King

Donald Trump claims to have “the best memory” and “the best words,” but somehow he can’t recall a massive overhaul of the federal government that his own team has been working on? Suddenly it seems he has developed an acute case of historical amnesia concerning Project 2025.

Recommended Videos

The project, as outlined by its proponents, is not just another conservative policy proposal; it represents a radical reshaping of American governance under the guise of Christian authoritarianism. This initiative aims to implement some of the most regressively conservative policies imaginable, putting at risk many of the democratic processes and liberties that are foundational to the American system.

The essence of Project 2025 is a bold and perhaps alarming move towards consolidating power within the executive branch, effectively diminishing the checks and balances that Congress provides. Behind this project is a coalition of more than 100 conservative think tanks, each contributing to a blueprint that seeks to redefine the role of the federal government in unprecedented ways.

WTF??? The leader of Trump’s project 2025 plan just made a chilling threat “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the left allows it to be.” WHAT!? This is insane. We cannot allow Trump to win. pic.twitter.com/z1XZoOM0t6 — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 3, 2024

In a recent Truth Social post, the former president declared, “I know nothing about Project 2025.” This, despite his inner circle not just knowing about it, but practically orchestrating the symphony. The project’s director, Paul Dans, who was the Chief of Staff at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management under Trump, plays a pivotal role in steering the project’s direction.

A desperate and lying Trump claims he knows “nothing” about his Project 2025 agenda, even though his top aides are the ones behind the plan pic.twitter.com/KLzNaU8Owl — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 5, 2024

His former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and senior advisor, Stephen Miller, are also involved. Former housing secretary, Ben Carson, and John McEntee, a senior adviser, are former Trump administration officials with significant roles in the project. Earlier this year, McEntee disclosed to The Daily Wire that following the summer, Project 2025 would begin closely collaborating with Trump’s campaign team (via AP News).

Here is Trump Senior Advisor and former appointee John McEntee, who helped draft Project 2025, explaining to Steve Bannon last July how Trump plans to implement the plan immediately after taking office. But Trump doesn’t know these people or anything about it. pic.twitter.com/XR9X2IbFAk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 5, 2024

Even Trump’s campaign spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, took her turn in the promotional spotlight, cheerfully aligning herself with the project in a 2023 video that now seems inconveniently memorable. It is simply inconceivable that Trump, a man known for his micromanaging tendencies (recall his role in the Capitol riots) would have been unaware of his own spokesperson’s involvement in Project 2025.

Trump’s Press Secretary is literally starring in recruitment ads for Project 2025 https://t.co/AyuAbyz7aU pic.twitter.com/PKeZm8TIsd — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 5, 2024

The project includes other notable Trump administration alumni such as Peter Navarro, former White House trade adviser; and Russ Vought, former Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Vought, in particular, has been influential. His current position as policy director for the RNC committee crafting the party platform ahead of the 2024 convention suggests that Project 2025’s goals and objectives are being actively incorporated into the Republican Party’s official stance.

😳 Trump campaign chooses Project 2025 leader Russ Vought to co-lead the RNC’s Platform Committee. Last year, Vought wrote that he was “proud to work with William Wolfe on scoping out a sound Christian Nationalism.” 1/ https://t.co/UnTlTlOg0i pic.twitter.com/ejJIkHZzGv — [email protected] ✍🏻 📢 (@jennycohn1) May 28, 2024

The fact that so many of Trump’s former officials and advisers are now involved in Project 2025 is a damning indictment of the former president’s role in this dangerous and divisive scheme.

Furthermore, Trump’s long-standing relationship with the Heritage Foundation, the think tank behind Project 2025, cannot be ignored. In 2017 event, Trump publicly praised the Heritage Foundation:

“Your organization is named the Heritage Foundation because you understand that our glorious heritage is the foundation of everything we hope to achieve…which is why we need the help of the Heritage Foundation and everyone here tonight to get our tax cuts through the House, through the Senate…”

The orange man even praised the foundation’s President, Kevin Roberts, calling him a “highly respected” individual and urging him to “keep going.”

Busted! Trump shaking hands with the head of the Project 2025 parent group, Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts.



Trump now claims he doesn’t know “who is behind” Project 2025. pic.twitter.com/Xs6KQeOTIk — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) July 5, 2024

The fact is, Trump is a catalyst for Project 2025, whether he wants to admit it or not. He hand-picked the very people who are now working to turn America into a Christian nationalist autocracy, and he gave them the green light.

For now, he claims he only supports Agenda 47, a package of proposals he plans to implement if elected as the 47th president of the United States. While perhaps not as extreme as Project 2025, Agenda 47 still contains several controversial and potentially harmful ideas. Among the proposals in Agenda 47 are plans to dismantle federal agencies and terminate all forms of gender-affirming care and federal programs that promote sex education.

As the disturbing details of Project 2025 have come to light, Trump is desperate to escape the self-created hell that is Project 2025. He knows that being associated with an authoritarian Christian nationalist agenda isn’t exactly a good look for someone who wants to be president again. So, he’s doing what he does best: Lying, denying, and hoping that his loyal base will believe anything he says.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy