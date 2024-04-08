What is Donald Trump’s ‘Agenda 47?’

Buckle up world, because there’s a good chance Donald Trump will be moving back into the White House next year. In a just world the failure of his presidency, his attack on democracy after the 2020 election, and his many legal disasters would make Trump politically radioactive.

But, as you may have noticed, we don’t live in a just world and Trump is currently ahead in the polls in many swing states. Much of that success is down to the Democrats putting forward the 81-year-old Joe Biden for a second term when there are obvious questions about his competency and age, to say nothing of his awful response to the Israel/Palestine situation.

Exactly what Trump would do upon retaking the Presidency is unknown, as his campaign is high on emotion and low on detail. The closest we have is “Agenda47“, a collection of what we’ll charitably call policies listed on his website. So, what’s he going to do?

Agenda47 in action

There aren’t many surprises in Trump’s plans for the United States and the world. The majority beat the drum of anti-immigrant sentiment, stoke the culture war fires, claim the United States is run by “Marxists”, and attack the “deep state” – familiar themes for Trump and ones designed to rile up his sizeable base.

Describing them as an “agenda” is stretching the definition of that word to breaking point. Even so, Trump claims many of these will be carried out as executive orders, meaning they would bypass the Senate and House, though they can be challenged in the Supreme Court.

So, without further ado, here’s what Trump has up his sleeve for the United States:

“War on Cartels”

“Ending Veteran Homelessness in America”

“No Welfare for Illegal Aliens”

“America Must Have the #1 Lowest Cost Energy and Electricity on Earth”

“Returning Production of Essential Medicines Back to America and Ending Biden’s Pharmaceutical Shortages”

“Death Penalty for Human Traffickers”

“Rescuing America’s Auto Industry from Joe Biden’s Disastrous Job-Killing Policies”

“Rebuilding America’s Depleted Military”

“Protecting Students from the Radical Left and Marxist Maniacs Infecting Educational Institutions”

“Protecting Americans by Taking on Big Pharma and Ending Global Freeloading”

“Cementing Fair and Reciprocal Trade with the Trump Reciprocal Trade Act”

“Using Impoundment to Cut Waste, Stop Inflation, and Crush the Deep State”

“Addressing Rise of Chronic Childhood Illnesses”

“Ending the Scourge of Drug Addiction in America”

“Celebration Of 250 Years Of American Independence at the Iowa State Fairgrounds”

“Day One Executive Order Ending Citizenship for Children of Illegals and Outlawing Birth Tourism”

“Ending the Nightmare of the Homeless, Drug Addicts, and Dangerously Deranged”

“Liberating America from Biden’s Regulatory Onslaught”

“Firing the Radical Marxist Prosecutors Destroying America”

“Dismantle the Deep State and Return Power to the American People”

“Ending Biden’s War on the Suburbs That Pushes the American Dream Further From Reach”

“Preventing World War III”

“A New Quantum Leap to Revolutionize the American Standard of Living”

“Reversing Biden’s EO Embedding Marxism in the Federal Government”

“Reclaiming America’s Independence by Slashing Biden’s Disastrous Trade Deficits”

“New Trade Plan to Protect American Workers”

“Stop the America Last Warmongers and Globalists”

“End Crime and Restore Law and Order”

“Making America Energy Independent Again”

“Stopping Chinese Espionage”

“New Missile Defense Shield”

“Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity”

“Save American Education and Give Power Back to Parents”

“Protect Medicare and Social Security”

“Stop China From Owning America”

” Probe into Intelligence Community’s Role in Online Censorship”

“Total Ban on Taxpayer Dollars Used to Free Illegal Aliens and Criminal Penalties for Administrative Noncompliance”

This is less like a manifesto and more like directly peering into Trump’s brain. If the last Trump presidency was any indication simple incompetence will prevent many of these ever becoming reality, if they were ever intended as serious promises at all.

That said, this time Trump would arrive in Washington with actual knowledge of the levers of power and appears to have no reluctance to push the limits of what a President is legally capable of doing to breaking point.

So, if you’re scoffing at the way these promises are written you’d better take them seriously fast, as it’s a coin flip as to whether you’ll be living them one year from now.