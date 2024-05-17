Donald Trump looking like an orange lunatic next to a seated, concerned Ashton Kutcher
Photos by Steven Hirsch-Pool/Getty Images and Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

Donald ‘I have no idea who Ashton Kutcher is’ Trump continues to make us wish we were being politically punk’d

To be fair, it's probably the least alarming thing about Teflon Don's major cognitive decline.
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|
Published: May 17, 2024 04:08 pm

There’s a surprising amount of evidence behind the theory that Donald Trump is unable to read, but in reality, literacy is one of few incredibly low bars that he does manage to get over.

Recommended Videos

That doesn’t mean he’s good at reading, though. The former Apprentice host and current plaintiff in a number of legal cases involving crimes ranging from campaign finance violations to run of the mill business fraud, famously hated having to read while he was president. This might go some way to explaining why he was so incompetent.

After leaving court today, Trump convincingly read aloud from a prepared statement in which he compared his legal troubles to the famous early 2000s hit television show Punk’d:

“This case is a joke. Ashton Kutcher is going to pop and left [sic] to tell us we’ve been punk’d…I think I know what that means.”

Leaving aside the fact that Trump clearly misread what was written on the page (or wasn’t able to…), it’s clear the team around him is devoid of ideas. While Punk’d was a huge cultural phenomenon in its heyday, nowadays most people would consider it a dated reference. Then again, a large chunk of Trump’s voter base hasn’t been able to get over the fact the Confederacy lost the Civil War a century and a half ago, so early-noughties MTV is probably quite a modern concept to them.

Kutcher is also hardly an underground name, either. Aside from Punk’d, he was also in the incredibly popular That 70’s Show, and cult classic films like Dude Where’s My Car and The Butterfly Effect. In the 2010s he was even considered to have enough star power to replace Charlie Sheen on Two and a Half Men, which at the time was one of the biggest shows on network television.

Nowadays, Kutcher is probably best known for his advocacy work in ending child sex trafficking via the organization Thorn, which he founded with his ex-wife Demi Moore. However, he was also recently in the news for an altogether more disappointing reason, as he and Mila Kunis wrote a letter of support for their former That 70’s Show co-star Danny Masterson while the latter was in court facing charges of rape. Masterson was convicted, and Kutcher and Kunis apologized, with Kutcher even stepping down from his role of chairman of Thorn).

It has been a rough few months for Trump, who seems to be losing even more than usual. Fresh from yet another rise in the amount he has to pay E Jean Carroll for defamation (she successfully sued Trump in civil court for rape, and then took him to the cleaners again as he couldn’t stop publicly attacking her character), his most current case has seen him dragged over the coals in a thoroughly embarrassing manner.

This particular bit of legal trouble relates to an affair that Trump had with the adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The extramarital dalliance was alleged to have taken place while Trump’s present wife, Melania, was pregnant with their son, Barron.

While that is all morally repugnant and grossly unethical, it isn’t actually illegal. Where the former president and failed insurrectionist messed up was via the funds he used to pay for Daniels’ silence to increase his chances of winning the 2016 election, which he raised by falsifying business records.

The payments in question were made through Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, who has admitted to this crime and to several others, and has been testifying in the case against his old boss. Cohen has already been convicted of a number of crimes that relate to his time as a Trump employee.

One of the most ironic things about all of this is that a large chunk of Republican voters are so deep into the Trump cult that his affair being public knowledge would have likely had little bearing on the election. After all, Trump won 84% of the white evangelical protestant vote in the 2020 election, despite all of this being widely known. And who can forget, his supporters are now proudly proclaiming that “Real Men Wear Diapers,” as the advanced state of Trump’s incontinence issues are becoming public.

Sadly, it seems Kutcher is not going to pop out from behind the scene and tell us we’re all being punk’d, but there is no doubt that Trump continues to be a joke — albeit a dangerous one.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Marjorie Taylor Greene holding up a fist in front of microphones next to Delores Umbridge from 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' dressed in all pink
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bleach blonde bad built butch body’: Marjorie Taylor Greene got shredded Wolverine-style during House committee meeting
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)/Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX)
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Bleach blonde bad built butch body’: Marjorie Taylor Greene got shredded Wolverine-style during House committee meeting
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Read Article Robert Costello and Michael Cohen’s relationship, explained
Former President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen leaves Trump's civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 24, 2023 in New York City. Cohen is expected to testify against the former president. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates and ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
Robert Costello and Michael Cohen’s relationship, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 17, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘I didn’t go to my son’s court date’ Boebert spent a full day talking about gagging, because what else would she be doing?
Sen. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) (R) listens to House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) talk to reporters about the federal debt limit during a news conference caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) (L) at the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC
Category: Politics
Politics
Lauren ‘I didn’t go to my son’s court date’ Boebert spent a full day talking about gagging, because what else would she be doing?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 16, 2024
Read Article Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
Cardi B
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Marjorie Taylor Greene holding up a fist in front of microphones next to Delores Umbridge from 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' dressed in all pink
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Congress has enslaved the American people’: Marjorie Taylor Greene goes full-blown Dolores Umbridge with claims about Democrats and firing squads
Nahila Bonfiglio Nahila Bonfiglio May 17, 2024
Read Article ‘Bleach blonde bad built butch body’: Marjorie Taylor Greene got shredded Wolverine-style during House committee meeting
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA)/Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX)
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Bleach blonde bad built butch body’: Marjorie Taylor Greene got shredded Wolverine-style during House committee meeting
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 17, 2024
Read Article Robert Costello and Michael Cohen’s relationship, explained
Former President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen leaves Trump's civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 24, 2023 in New York City. Cohen is expected to testify against the former president. Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates and ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Category: Politics
Politics
Robert Costello and Michael Cohen’s relationship, explained
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 17, 2024
Read Article Lauren ‘I didn’t go to my son’s court date’ Boebert spent a full day talking about gagging, because what else would she be doing?
Sen. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) (R) listens to House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) talk to reporters about the federal debt limit during a news conference caucus Chair Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) (L) at the U.S. Capitol on March 22, 2023 in Washington, DC
Category: Politics
Politics
Lauren ‘I didn’t go to my son’s court date’ Boebert spent a full day talking about gagging, because what else would she be doing?
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 16, 2024
Read Article Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
Cardi B
Category: Politics
Politics
Celebrities
Celebrities
Who is Cardi B voting for in the 2024 election and is she making the best choice?
William Kennedy William Kennedy May 16, 2024
Author
Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep is a writer at We Got This Covered and is originally from London, England. His work on film, TV, and books has appeared in a number of publications in the UK and US over the past five or so years, and he's also published several short stories and poems. He thinks people need to talk about the Kafkaesque nature of The Sopranos more, and that The Simpsons seasons 2-9 is the best television ever produced. He is still unsure if he loves David Lynch, or is just trying to seem cool and artsy.