Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Bette Midler photo Jason Mendez/Getty Images, Trump photo, Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images
Category:
Celebrities
News
Politics

‘Oh, won’t you please just go away?’: Bette Midler taps into her inner Dr. Seuss and pens a new poem for ‘Dopey’ Donald Trump

political poetry might be controversial in the literary world, but this slaps!
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|

Published: Aug 21, 2024 12:18 pm

Despite his many years as a propaganda cartoon artist, we rarely draw parallels between Dr. Seuss and strong political opinions. That is, of course, unless someone uses a catchy rhythmic rhyme to blast their opponents.

Recommended Videos

Much like Dr. Seuss, Bette Midler is seldom singled out for her vocal political opinions, but that doesn’t mean the iconic actress isn’t dripping with them. She recently took to X.com, formerly Twitter, to drop some spiteful couplets that even Dr. Seuss would be proud of – all aimed at Donald Trump.

Using the #DopeyDon, which gained popularity while the disgraced former president couldn’t stay awake during his trial back in April, Midler dropped ten lines of complete fire. She mocked everything from his defining orange makeup to his lifted shoes (the ones he was so desperate to grab after the assassination attempt), and only threw one curse word out in the process.

The short poem came during a flood of Tweets during the second night of the Democratic National Convention. As the night of festivities raged on, Milder joined millions of Americans to bask in the glow of the event. The Hocus Pocus actress rejoiced in “the joy, the exuberance, the energy and excitement” of the event, comparing it to the RNC from a few months before, which she compared to “a wake!”

Of course, not everyone is as enthusiastic about Kamala Harris’ bid for president. Plenty of detractors littered her comments with their own pitiful attempts at poetry, bashing the three-time Emmy winner, but unsurprisingly, they all fell flat.

Every troll that attempted to dethrone the “queen mother” was quickly taken on by other, equally rhythmic Midler supporters. Better yet were the fans who threw their own heartfelt poems up, exuberant to have a new method to dump on the Trump.

But most commenters wanted just a little bit more from the Broadway diva. More than one begged for her to put it “put it to music.”

But most of all, her followers echoed Midler’s sentiment. They voiced frustration about Trump’s unshakable hold on the news cycle. “Trump is like a bad STD and never goes away,” one wrote. “I can’t wait for “TOXIC TRUMP” to go away!” voiced another.

Political poetry has long been considered a disingenuous version of the art form, with some scholars believing that the political nature of the work negates the artist aspect. Regardless of the “artistic” nature of political poetry, its been used to stir up public participation in politics for centuries. Slam poetry has been used to push for change in marginalized communities for decades now, and rapper Tupac Shakur’s lyrics often toed the line between slam poetry and music.

It’s hard not to side with Midler. The sheer normalcy of Harris and Walz is a delicious breath of fresh air, one sorely needed after 9 years of toxic Trump. 2024 has surely shown Trump for the traitorous, treacherous, and useless man he has always been. Midler is right on the money when she said,

“You’re old you’re mean you’re simply stuck
And if you win we’ll all be f***ed.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.