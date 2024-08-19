Here’s how to stream the DNC from home

Just over one month after the Republican National Convention snatched headlines and dominated news coverage for a mid-July week, its Democrat counterpart is sweeping in to do the same.

The DNC kicks off this week, Aug. 19, and voters are looking forward to several days worth of high-profile speakers from the Democratic Party, alongside several cameos from beloved stars. A number of prominent celebrities have been hitting the campaign trail for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, and they’re expected to join the likes of Harris herself, current President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and a slew of others tapped to speak this week.

People from across the nation — and perhaps across the globe — are prepped to tune in to the events of the week, as attendees work to reinforce the Harris/Walz platform and win any undecided voters to their side. If you’re among them, here’s how you can enjoy the event from the comfort of your living room.

Where to watch the 2024 DNC

The 2024 DNC will be widely available to long-distance viewers, as the Democratic Party works overtime to ensure that everyone who wants to engage with the event has the opportunity. As such, the days-long proceedings will be available to view both live and after the fact, with livestreams tracking the entire event — which runs from Monday Aug. 19 through Thursday Aug. 22 — available via YouTube, the official 2024 DNC website, and X.

For those looking to tune in live, any of these locations will be tracking the events of each day in real time. For those without the ability to keep track of speakers and developments throughout the day, major moments from the event can be enjoyed later via YouTube, where key clips and major talking points will be shared through a range of news agencies, from CNN and MSNBC to AP.

Even TikTok is getting in on the DNC game this year, so expect to see an uptick in politics on those FYPs. Instagram will also see vertical livestreams highlight key events, leaving voters with a spate of potential avenues through which to enjoy the big moments set to unfold across the 2024 DNC.

