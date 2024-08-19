Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)
Category:
Politics
News

What does DNC stand for?

This year the stakes are high, and the Democrats know it.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Aug 19, 2024 11:08 am

The DNC kicked off today, August 19, in Chicago. The four-day event, running through August 22, promises to be a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential race.

Recommended Videos

Chicago, a city with a rich political history, is hosting the DNC for the first time since 1996. The DNC, which stands for Democratic National Committee, is the governing body of the Democratic Party, responsible for overseeing the party’s platform, coordinating election strategies, and organizing the quadrennial presidential nominating convention.  Established in 1848, the DNC has a long and storied history of picking winners, like FDR, JFK, and that guy from Hope, Arkansas.

This year’s convention promises to be a defining moment for the party as it gears up to face the formidable challenge posed by former President Donald Trump. As Democrats gather to formally nominate their candidates, all eyes are on the party’s rising star, Kamala Harris, who emerged as the presumptive nominee following President Joe Biden’s surprising withdrawal from the race. Her nomination, along with that of her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is expected to energize the party’s base and attract independent voters seeking a fresh perspective.

The DNC is set to be a star-studded affair, with a lineup of influential speakers that includes President Biden, former President Barack Obama, and the presidential and vice presidential nominees. Primetime convention sessions will be held each evening from 5:30 to 10 pm CT on Monday, and 6 to 10 pm CT on Tuesday through Thursday. The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will serve as the primary venue, with additional events taking place at the sprawling McCormick Place convention center. 

Will Harris and Walz be able to unite the party’s progressive and moderate wings? Can they articulate a compelling vision that resonates with voters across the political spectrum? These are just some of the questions that will be on the minds of delegates and viewers alike as the DNC gets underway.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.