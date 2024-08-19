What does DNC stand for?

The DNC kicked off today, August 19, in Chicago. The four-day event, running through August 22, promises to be a pivotal moment in the 2024 presidential race.

Chicago, a city with a rich political history, is hosting the DNC for the first time since 1996. The DNC, which stands for Democratic National Committee, is the governing body of the Democratic Party, responsible for overseeing the party’s platform, coordinating election strategies, and organizing the quadrennial presidential nominating convention. Established in 1848, the DNC has a long and storied history of picking winners, like FDR, JFK, and that guy from Hope, Arkansas.

Kerry Washington will be a host at the Democratic National Convention. pic.twitter.com/4frAMPevle — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 19, 2024

This year’s convention promises to be a defining moment for the party as it gears up to face the formidable challenge posed by former President Donald Trump. As Democrats gather to formally nominate their candidates, all eyes are on the party’s rising star, Kamala Harris, who emerged as the presumptive nominee following President Joe Biden’s surprising withdrawal from the race. Her nomination, along with that of her running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, is expected to energize the party’s base and attract independent voters seeking a fresh perspective.

Coach Walz did a surprise drop by to fire up Wisconsin and Pennsylvania Dems this AM as a kick off to the #DNCConvention.



“78 days… we've got 78 days of hard work. We can sleep when we’re dead!” pic.twitter.com/wlE3s6EQnw — Rykia Dorsey Craig (@RykiaDC) August 19, 2024

The DNC is set to be a star-studded affair, with a lineup of influential speakers that includes President Biden, former President Barack Obama, and the presidential and vice presidential nominees. Primetime convention sessions will be held each evening from 5:30 to 10 pm CT on Monday, and 6 to 10 pm CT on Tuesday through Thursday. The United Center, home to the Chicago Bulls and Blackhawks, will serve as the primary venue, with additional events taking place at the sprawling McCormick Place convention center.

Will Harris and Walz be able to unite the party’s progressive and moderate wings? Can they articulate a compelling vision that resonates with voters across the political spectrum? These are just some of the questions that will be on the minds of delegates and viewers alike as the DNC gets underway.

