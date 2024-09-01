‘Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors’: Kamal Harris requests voters to see the obvious truth as Team Trump tries masking its weakness

The self-proclaimed strongman Donald Trump seems to be quaking in his boots these days, as his advisors scramble to shield him from the perils of an open debate.

Recommended Videos

Trump has meticulously crafted a persona of swaggering machismo and blinding bravado over the years. He’s the blowhard who “tells it like it is,” unafraid to verbally eviscerate anyone who dares cross him. But as the 2024 presidential race kicks into high gear, gaping cracks are starting to show in that cartoonishly tough facade. Trump seems deeply, pathetically insecure about going toe-to-toe with Harris without the safety net of a muted microphone. And Vice President Kamala Harris knows just how to get under his wafer-thin skin.

On X (formerly Twitter), she couldn’t resist taking a delicious dig at the disgraced ex-President’s glaring insecurity. In an early morning tweet, she relentlessly taunted Trump about his campaign’s desperate demand for muted mics in the upcoming September 10th debate. “Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won’t allow him to debate with a live microphone,” she wrote. “If his own team doesn’t have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t.”

Donald Trump is surrendering to his advisors who won't allow him to debate with a live microphone. If his own team doesn't have confidence in him, the American people definitely can’t.



We are running for President of the United States. Let’s debate in a transparent way—with the… https://t.co/mjyaiUTwAA — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 31, 2024

Harris is fiercely pushing for the debate mics to remain scorchingly hot the entire time, in the interest of brutal transparency. The cowering Trump camp, however, wants the mics muted when it’s not the candidate’s turn to spew his usual verbal diarrhea — the same rule used in Trump’s June CNN debate with Joe Biden. Interestingly, the Orange Menace himself seemed to unwittingly undermine his own campaign’s position, previously telling reporters he’d be fine with hot mics. “Doesn’t matter to me,” he blustered. “I’d rather have it probably on.”

But then, in a dizzying display of flip-floppery, the freshly convicted felon retreated back to his gaudy, gold-plated hidey-hole. The power-hungry advisors in the Trump Team (who are openly campaigning to drag America into a dystopian fascist nightmare) likely realized that their candidate’s penchant for off-topic rants could spell disaster on a hot mic (Remember his suggestion to inject disinfectant to cure COVID-19? Or his claim that windmills cause cancer? These are not the words of a stable genius). Trump, ever the master of self-delusion, likely believes he’s still calling the shots, even as his advisors muzzle him, like a rabid dog on a short leash.

What a great irony, indeed. The man who built his brand on “draining the swamp” is now just a sad, submissive figurehead, with his every move dictated by the very swamp creatures he once pledged to banish.

Let’s face the cold, hard, tremendous facts: If the so-called great and powerful Trump can’t handle a fair debate with Kamala Harris without soiling his adult diaper, how can he possibly deal with the monumental challenges facing our nation? Voters are waking up to the glaringly obvious truth: The Emperor has no brains and no business being anywhere near the White House. A recent New York Times polls shows Harris commanding a mind-blowing 49% lead, while the bloated, smug-faced Orange Emperor pathetically trails behind. The choice seems clear unless you’re a glutton for chaos and incompetence.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy