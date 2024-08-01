Image Credit: Disney
ST CLOUD, MINNESOTA - JULY 27: U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak during a rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024 in St Cloud, Minnesota. Trump hopes to flip the state of Minnesota this November, which hasn't been carried by a Republican in a presidential election since 1972. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
‘He became an Orange person’: For anyone wondering when Donald Trump went from white to orange, this chart should help

Over the years, Trump's complexion has morphed from a sickly pale to a radioactive orange.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Aug 1, 2024 03:49 pm

In a world where diversity should be celebrated and embraced, it’s disheartening to see a former U.S. president like Donald Trump consistently spewing racism and ignorance.

During a recent interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Trump seemed to be more interested in dissecting Kamala Harris’s race than addressing the pressing issues faced by the Black community. He openly questioned whether she was Indian or Black and even suggested that someone should investigate if she “turned Black” at some point for political gain. This line of questioning is not only offensive, but also utterly absurd. Harris, like many Americans, is proud of her heritage and has never shied away from embracing her roots. She doesn’t need to “turn” anything; she simply IS both Indian and Black. It’s not a choice or a political strategy, it’s her identity.

Trump’s ridiculous remarks didn’t go unnoticed by the ever-witty denizens of X (formerly known as Twitter). While he seems to have no problem scrutinizing Harris’s biracial background, he conveniently ignores his own bizarre metamorphosis from a white man into a gloated, bloated, orange monstrosity. Emulating Trump’s own logic, one user quipped:

Animorphs, anyone? Well, if Trump can question the authenticity of Harris’s racial identity, the public can question the authenticity of his sudden, citrus-like complexion. A 2019 New York Times article delved into the mystery of Trump’s orange hue, citing his fondness for tanning beds and his peculiar makeup habits. Others have pointed to his questionable diet, rich in fast food and Diet Coke, as a possible culprit. And then there are others who have suggested that he’s been snorting Cheeto dust in a desperate attempt to boost his energy levels.

In all seriousness, while the exact cause of Trump’s orange complexion remains a mystery, one thing is clear: his fixation on Harris’s race is a jarring example of his complete lack of self-awareness. His skin tone, whether natural or sprayed on, is irrelevant to his character and abilities (or lack thereof). The fact that he can’t seem to grasp this simple concept when it comes to Kamala Harris and other people of color says far more about him than it does about them. Today, a growing number of Americans identify as multiracial and research shows that this trend will only continue in the coming decades. Attempting to force people into rigid racial boxes isn’t just foolish — it’s a losing political strategy in a country wherein diversity is a fact of life.

