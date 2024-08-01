‘He became an Orange person’: For anyone wondering when Donald Trump went from white to orange, this chart should help

In a world where diversity should be celebrated and embraced, it’s disheartening to see a former U.S. president like Donald Trump consistently spewing racism and ignorance.

During a recent interview at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Trump seemed to be more interested in dissecting Kamala Harris’s race than addressing the pressing issues faced by the Black community. He openly questioned whether she was Indian or Black and even suggested that someone should investigate if she “turned Black” at some point for political gain. This line of questioning is not only offensive, but also utterly absurd. Harris, like many Americans, is proud of her heritage and has never shied away from embracing her roots. She doesn’t need to “turn” anything; she simply IS both Indian and Black. It’s not a choice or a political strategy, it’s her identity.

Trump’s ridiculous remarks didn’t go unnoticed by the ever-witty denizens of X (formerly known as Twitter). While he seems to have no problem scrutinizing Harris’s biracial background, he conveniently ignores his own bizarre metamorphosis from a white man into a gloated, bloated, orange monstrosity. Emulating Trump’s own logic, one user quipped:

"I didn’t know he was Orange until a number of years ago, when he happened to turn Orange. I respect either one, but he obviously doesn’t because all of a sudden he made a turn and he went – he became an Orange person. I think somebody should look into that."



Animorphs, anyone? Well, if Trump can question the authenticity of Harris’s racial identity, the public can question the authenticity of his sudden, citrus-like complexion. A 2019 New York Times article delved into the mystery of Trump’s orange hue, citing his fondness for tanning beds and his peculiar makeup habits. Others have pointed to his questionable diet, rich in fast food and Diet Coke, as a possible culprit. And then there are others who have suggested that he’s been snorting Cheeto dust in a desperate attempt to boost his energy levels.

In all seriousness, while the exact cause of Trump’s orange complexion remains a mystery, one thing is clear: his fixation on Harris’s race is a jarring example of his complete lack of self-awareness. His skin tone, whether natural or sprayed on, is irrelevant to his character and abilities (or lack thereof). The fact that he can’t seem to grasp this simple concept when it comes to Kamala Harris and other people of color says far more about him than it does about them. Today, a growing number of Americans identify as multiracial and research shows that this trend will only continue in the coming decades. Attempting to force people into rigid racial boxes isn’t just foolish — it’s a losing political strategy in a country wherein diversity is a fact of life.

