Image Credit: Disney
George Takei attends the 2024 LA Pride Parade on June 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
‘When did Trump decide he was orange?’: George Takei slaughters Donald Trump’s idiotic Kamala Harris assertion in the most savage way possible

It's really not hard to make Trump look stupid.
Published: Aug 1, 2024 06:10 am

Donald Trump‘s most recent display of unadulterated idiocy occurred during a recent conference at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ). In a room full of Black journalists, the tangerine tool succeeded in offending every single one of them by insisting that Kamala Harris, the Democratic Party’s presumptive nominee in the 2024 presidential election, “was Indian” and made the decision to “turn Black.”

It was a frankly, unhinged thing to say in any situation, but especially in that company and from the man who calls himself “the best president for Black Americans since Abraham Lincoln.”

Thankfully, there are people in the public eye who are prepared to call Trump out on his stupidity and counter his idiotic statements with mockery. George Takei is famously one of them, and the former Star Trek actor responded to the former Cheeto-in-chief’s foolish words with a post on X. The post said, “When did Trump decide he was orange? I knew him as white before.”

With those few words, Takei instantly highlighted the dull-wittedness of Trump’s assertion, slaughtering him and making him look like the brainless dolt he is. Of course, it garnered a significant (and mixed) response from X users.

How did X react to George Takei’s post?

Many people replying to Takei were on his side and expressed as much by either finding his post funny or openly agreeing with him.

One user said, “I have been calling him Orange POS since day one, will never ever call him by his name, always a Orange POS,” and another wrote, “It was after a visit to the Sunkist farms.”

Others who agreed included someone who said, “As much as I disagree with just bout everything you say, I must admit this is pretty funny,” one who replied, “He was also a democrat when he identified as white,” and another who commented, “This is a perfect tweet.”

Various other anti-Trump posters had their say, with one replying, “He’s an asshole whatever colour he is. And a racist one at that,” and another saying, “Wait…he’s white? 🍊🍊🍊”

Of course, plenty of Trump’s cultists chimed in. They included one moron who said, “Trump is on your mind 24/7. You’re obsessed , Sulu. He’s not gay. He won’t date you,” and one who asked, “Is that supposed to be funny?”

Trump dishes out high school bully-esque mockery at every opportunity, but he doesn’t like it when it’s returned tenfold. If he saw Takei’s post, he’d have a tantrum like a two-year-old. Still, as the old saying goes, if you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.

