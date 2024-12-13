‘I told yall’: Marjorie Taylor Greene doubles down on drones, space lasers, and every single Democrat alive being a pedophile

Just as you begin to think Marjorie Taylor Greene might do her job for a change instead of constantly pandering to conspiracy theorists, she comes up with the strangest, most unhinged, brain-dead thing to share on her X feed, so I guess after reporting on her for years, I can officially say I’ve given up hope she’ll ever rise above her circus act and behave in a manner that fits the dignity of her office.

Moving with the tide these days means you should pick shallow rants over insightful comments on social media. That, above all else, guarantees the audience will engage with your content, assuring you a voice in the maddening whirlpool of content out there. Now, whether it be rage-baiting crestfallen Democrats who are still recovering from Donald Trump’s disastrous win, or just peddling more conspiracy theories to rope in the more disillusioned, ideologically rigid parts of the MAGA crowd, this is something Marjorie Taylor Greene absolutely excels at, and no matter how many times she’s proven wrong, or caught spinning unfounded tales, she will continue to do that as long as anyone out there is listening.

Perhaps that’s the single most disconcerting thing about someone like Marjorie Taylor Greene in the current political landscape. Not her lies, which are to be expected. Not her conspiracy-mongering, which is where the cash flows. Not even that she’s an officially elected member of the House of Representatives. No, the one unsettling fact when it comes to someone like MTG is that there are people who listen to her ramblings. We can do our best to paint a picture of sense on Marj’s canvas of absurdity, but mostly, the damage is done by the time we get to address it.

Take the last two days, for example. Marj literally went from calling Democrats a “party of pedophiles” (again) to claiming that the government, which she herself is technically a part of, is now using drones to spray harmful chemicals in the air.

Democrats really are the party of pedophiles. https://t.co/WVhugdHIDi pic.twitter.com/Y4TqOAVSjB — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 12, 2024

What I find rather ironic and funny about this is the number of times Marjorie Taylor Greene has been shut down via community notes on X, a feature that her new overlord Elon Musk added to the platform when he bought it in 2022. In this instance, users have let everyone know that the video in question (seen below) is actually an airplane contrail, visible at night because it reflects the city lights. Gee, I wonder if Marj would’ve tweeted this if she were a tiny bit more educated. Or, I don’t know, didn’t look at the world through warped glasses.

“I told yall,” Marj wrote. Uh, about vapor trails?

I told yall. https://t.co/ZKflbskDbV — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) December 13, 2024

And right on cue, here are users to gobble it up. Also, the username definitely checks out.

Yall don’t get it. This is our lives and for people to sit back and do nothing out of fear from a bunch of useless 3 letter agencies and Leo’s. Fuck, yall grow some fucking balls and put them things to the ground. ENOUGH IS A FUCKING ENOUGH! — Just A Redneck (@smittyjo307) December 13, 2024

Some MAGAs are overly confident about their ability to wage war on the natural order of things.

If they were over my house, it wouldn't be airborne long — Karson (@Karson2305x) December 13, 2024

Not everyone has lost hold of their sanity, fortunately. Like this one user, who asked what we’re all wondering: Is Marjorie Taylor Greene actually this dumb?

Are you actually this dumb. — William Hamill (@williamhbhamill) December 13, 2024

At least this can give you a good chuckle every now and again. I can’t wait to see what ridiculous nonsense Marj will come up with next to spout on social media. Rest assured we will be here, ready and waiting to combat it with the truth.

