Aw, Marjorie Taylor Greene is now using Bible verses to skirt accountability and justify her unchristianlike behavior

At this point, I’m beginning to wonder if my look of utter disgust whenever I open up X and see that Marjorie Taylor Greene has posted something new is a reflex built up over months and years of suffering her interminable gibbering, or if she genuinely possesses a talent for finding new interesting ways to make unfortunate onlookers gag in horror and disbelief. It’s almost as if she’s made a dark art out of absurdity, though perhaps that would’ve been more palatable had good old Marj simply been a social media commentator and not an officially elected member of the House of Representatives.

So yeah, folks, we basically gather here again to bear witness to another instance of Marjorie Taylor Greene absolutely desecrating everything that remains holy and good on God’s good Earth. To give you a quick recap of why there have been precedents for this, consider the MAGA fanatic’s track record over the past year. Since the political machinations for the 2024 presidential run picked up speed, Marj has engaged in a relentless conspiracy peddling campaign, taking shots at everyone and everything opposed to her unhinged right-wing ideology without even pausing for a breath to consider whether there’s any validity to her claims.

When she’s not doing that — and we’re not exaggerating when we say this takes up most of her itinerary — Marj can be found furthering Donald Trump’s lies at every possible turn, boosting claims of election theft in 2020, regurgitating lies about immigrants eating cats, and only recently joining Elon Musk’s make-believe and unconstitutional DOGE committee, tasked with cutting government spending by conveniently eliminating people who might one day stand up to Trump in his second term.

Now, from a certain point of view, all of that may be interpreted as standard politicking, be it from a kind that’s slowly burning this country to the ground. Marj is diligently serving her party and its interests, so why would we expect any measure of integrity or honesty from someone in her position in the first place?

The wheels will fall off, however, the moment Marjorie decides, in classic GOP fashion, to preach from the Lord’s good book. Corruption we can understand, but false piety? The representative recently took to her X account and posted a passage from Psalms, and the only consolation for Christians on this most dreadful of days is that she didn’t caption it with any of her usual nonsense.

Not that I’m feeling particularly religious at the moment myself, but since we’re bandying around biblical verses, here’s one that immediately comes to mind when I think of Marj and the entire MAGA camp: “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. You will know them by their fruits.”

As one user pointed out, this is a classic example of “diet Christianity.”

Christians ought to be outraged by all of this false pandering, but it has ever been the lot of religious people — no matter where they come from or what they worship — to contend with pretenders.

Real Christians should be outraged by your cosplay. — GottaLotta (@Gottalotta5) December 12, 2024

All of this makes me dread everything that is about to transpire over the next four years, most of it in the name of God, as in the long history of this world. There really is nothing new under the sun, is there?

