Marjorie Taylor Greene’s week kicks off with a fresh pipe bomb threat, a tragic death, and zero accountability

With Donald Trump set to become the 47th U.S. president, Marjorie Taylor Greene has been shamelessly encouraged to the point where she drops threats the second someone’s beliefs don’t align with her skewed ideology (even Republicans aren’t safe). But the second she found herself on the other end of the knife, well, Marj now wants justice, and fast.
For years, as Greene shamelessly peddled insane conspiracy theories, she has lived in the shadow of the constant resurgence of the claim that she was the one who placed pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and Republican National Committee headquarters the night before the Jan. 6 riot. Whether because of her disgustingly casual disregard for the rights of Americans, spreading impossible (and frankly, dangerous) rumors, or just the fact that she is a bully, she can’t escape the mocking label of being a “pipe bomber.”
Or pipe bombs as a whole.
Per reports, Greene’s police department in Rome, Georgia, received a threatening email about a pipe bomb placed inside her mailbox. The Rome Police Department, despite getting to the email three days after it was sent, dispatched an officer who is also a member of the bomb squad. On his way, he was involved in a crash with another car, whose driver, Tammie Pickelsimer, died from injuries sustained in the accident.
Reportedly, Marj isn’t the first politician to receive this type of threat in the last few weeks — both Republicans and Democrats have been facing it — and the FBI has even traced the threat’s origin to a Russian IP address, something Greene openly acknowledged while addressing the tragedy. Of course, Marj wouldn’t be the fearmongering goblin she is if she didn’t use the tragic outcome of the hoax to peddle her own rhetoric instead of finding out the truth.
In the case of a less MTG-esque politician, this chain of events would have garnered sympathy for the innocent life lost and the woman’s family, as well as concern for the safety of the congress member. But while Pickelsimer and her family are in everyone’s thoughts, Marjorie hasn’t been afforded the same default treatment.
Greene and her slow brain cells (the ones that survived her brain farts) needed some time to cook up a fake story.
Since the congresswoman is so eager to point fingers in directions that benefit her the most, she needs to remember that if she is sitting down to count her enemies, it would be smart to start with the ones closest to her — the same ones she turned into foes to look dominant and powerful.
Of course, Greene’s spineless drive to twist someone’s death into her agenda gave others the freedom to remind her of her alleged association with pipe bombs.
So what next from Marj? Expect her to use this incident as much as she can to incite more hate and fear, and maybe stage a photo op with the grieving family to pass herself off as a human being with morals. After all, she learned from the worst.
Published: Dec 11, 2024 02:38 pm