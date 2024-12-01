‘There are no ifs, ands, or buts’: Someone give ‘genius’ Marjorie Taylor Greene a crash course in reality because repeating a lie doesn’t make it the truth

Marjorie Taylor Greene is proving yet again that she can’t accept reality. What is Marjorie up to now? Let’s just say it involves a tragic story, some questionable finger-pointing, and a desperate attempt to rewrite the narrative of the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

Marjorie decided to chime in on a post about Matthew Perna, a January 6 defendant whose tragic suicide has become a rallying point for Greene’s narrative about so-called “political persecution.” She went on, spinning her victimhood narratives and conspiracy-laden rants. She accused the Department of Justice of targeting “nonviolent” protesters and blamed U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves. Marjorie even took the opportunity to promote her own pet project, the Matthew Perna Act—a bill so unpopular it has exactly zero co-sponsors.

Geri Perna is Matthew Perna’s aunt and has been an unwavering voice for the J6 community and her nephew Matthew Perna.



She constantly speaks out about the wide ranges of abuse and suffering her nephew and their family has endured.



Matthew Perna was a non violent J6 defendant… https://t.co/cs92KcZfj6 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 30, 2024

Can we take a moment here to talk about Marjorie’s moral compass? First of all, she is trying to appeal to our emotions, dragging Matthew Perna’s suicide here. This speaks volumes. Also, why is she dragging BLM into this? She is trying to compare peaceful protesters against systemic injustice to rioters trying to subvert democracy. It’s as if Marge here thought no one would notice that the two situations are fundamentally different.

Boo hoo. They should have thought about the consequences before they attempted to take down our government. They should be in prison for life. You should be in prison for life for your participation. — kim cook (@kimcook67) November 30, 2024

The former president may not have penned Marjorie’s post, but his greasy-gravy fingers are all over it. Behind Marjorie’s attempt to rewrite history is her loyalty to Trump‘s baseless claims of election fraud — the very lies that sparked the Capitol riot. And while Marjorie would have you believe this is all about justice for the so-called persecuted, X users aren’t letting her rewrite history without a fight.

There are no ifs, ands, or buts, about it, Donald Trump is directly responsible for every injury and death associated with January 6th, period! — Luke (@JDLuckenbach) November 30, 2024

Marjorie’s claim that the Jan. 6 defendants are victims of “political persecution” conveniently sidesteps an irrefutable fact: These individuals broke the law by participating in an insurrection. She doesn’t seem to understand that the protestors joined a violent coup to overturn a democratic election. So, by default, they are not participating in a peaceful protest and a nyone with a little bit of sense would get this. But Marjorie would rather point fingers at Matthew Graves and frame him as the boogeyman than confront the actions of the people she’s defending.

Don't do the crime…



Their beef shouldn't be with the DOJ. It should be with the felon who knowingly lied about election fraud.



Trump used all these people, non violent and violent alike as cannon fodder. He belongs in jail along with everyone who committed acts of violence. — Kal – Let's make character matter again. (@TruthJustis4USA) November 30, 2024

The real story here isn’t Marjorie’s attempts to spin the narrative — it’s the collective refusal of the public to let her get away with it. She may think repeating a lie will eventually make it true, but the truth is standing its ground. The public won’t accept the truth about January 6 being whitewashed, no matter how many times Marjorie tries to replace the script with her looney tale of what she says went down that fateful day.

Genius, they were attempting to carry out a violent coup that you helped plan. Repeating a lie will never make it true. — Usaeagle6 (@Eagle6Mike66) December 1, 2024

At this point, Marjorie’s rhetoric isn’t just exhausting — it’s insulting. The Matthew Perna Act might as well be titled “Gaslighting for Beginners.” Her attempts to shift blame only show how unwilling she is to accept the truth and underline that Marjorie’s revisionist history and theatrics are wearing thin. She may think that her rhetoric is landing like a powerful truth bomb effective enough to earn her a core position in Trump’s clown cabinet, but it won’t. But hey, if her goal is to spark outrage and secure her spot as the internet’s least favorite historian, mission accomplished.

