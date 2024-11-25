‘We don’t care about people’s feelings’: Lost in her delusions, ‘national embarrassment’ Marjorie Taylor Greene forgets she doesn’t hold any real power

Marjorie Taylor Greene is at the receiving end of harsh criticism yet again, after outlining what she intends to do as the chair of the Department of Government Efficiency subcommittee.

In case you missed it, Greene was last week named by president-elect Donald Trump to be the chair of the Delivering on Government Efficiency Subcommittee. The subcommittee will work alongside the newly created DOGE — co-led by billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy — to offer a congressional arm to the program that will oversee sweeping cuts to the federal government, including layoffs and salary examinations. Speaking of her role as the subcommittee chair in a recent interview on Fox News, Greene, without an ounce of compassion, outlined her plans to undo supposed governmental waste.

Greene: We'll be looking at everything from government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda.. I'd like to talk to the governors and mayor of sanctuary states and cities and explain why they deserve federal dollars pic.twitter.com/0b1XxBxaiY — Acyn (@Acyn) November 24, 2024

Among other items on her agenda, Greene mentioned taking a look at “government-funded media programs like NPR that spread nothing but Democrat propaganda,” and examining government grants that “fund sex apps in Malaysia” and “toilets in Africa.” According to Greene, there are currently “all sorts of [government] programs that don’t help the American people.” She later took aim at the Pentagon, which will likely be a source of her plans for cuts, as well as the governors and mayors of sanctuary states and cities, where laws protect immigrants from deportation.

Greene said she wants government officials in those cities to “come before and explain why they deserve federal dollars if they’re going to harbor illegal criminal aliens.” Aside from brandishing the favorite Republican buzzword that is “illegal aliens,” Greene went on to declare she and her subcommittee “don’t care about people’s feelings” and will instead be “searching for the facts.” Of course, someone who believes in Jewish space lasers or government-controlled weather probably has a limited understanding of the word “facts,” and social media users wasted no time reminding Greene of her misguidedness.

MTG is a national embarrassment. — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) November 24, 2024

Well, seeing as most of the federal money comes from those cities, it's theirs anyway. How much federal money does NW Georgia contribute exactly? — Stelenj (@stelenj) November 24, 2024

“MTG is a national embarrassment,” one user wrote, while others added that she is “delusional” and “completely unqualified for the position.” Elsewhere, users pointed out the minor contributions media companies like NPR actually receive from the government, and clarified that sanctuary states like California contribute immensely to the GDP and “give more than we take.” Greene’s comments feel particularly empty since some people, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, say Greene thinks she has more power in the subcommittee role than she actually has.

“This is good, actually,’ AOC wrote on X about Greene’s new post. The congresswoman added that since Greene “barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading,” her taking on the chair role is “like giving someone an unplugged controller.” Greene’s comments are the latest in a flurry of new developments around Trump’s imminent administration, with Matt Gaetz last week withdrawing his nomination to be attorney general amid allegations of sexual misconduct. Elsewhere, Trump tapped anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. as the Health Secretary, dog terminator Kristi Noem as Secretary of Homeland Security, and Fox News presenter Pete Hegseth as Secretary of Defense.

This is good, actually. She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading.



To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller. https://t.co/cgu6B4IAYV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2024

Oh, there’s also Dr Oz as the lead of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and former WWE performer Linda McMahon as Education Secretary. Many of these names will still need to be confirmed by the Senate, so at least we have some time before the rollercoaster that is a second Trump presidency really kicks into high gear. Until then, all we can do is laugh… or cry… or flee the country.

