Politics
News

‘Very prestigious post you have there’: AOC congratulates Marjorie Taylor Greene as she finally joins self-destructive MAGA government

She had one final parting shot for the dynamic duo of Greene and Musk.
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Nov 23, 2024 09:11 am

The Tweedle Dumb and Tweedle Dumber of government oversight — or as the cool kids call it, DOGE — have now become the Three Stooges of Stupidity, but Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) is not about to let this slide without a perfectly crafted clapback.

DOGE, the half-baked brainchild of Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, is essentially a glorified think tank with delusions of grandeur. They have no legal authority and no actual plan beyond making outrageous demands, like Musk’s asinine suggestion to slash federal spending by a cool $2 trillion. And even worse, Republicans have tapped none other than Marjorie Taylor Greene to head up this non-government entity. 

You know, the same woman who’s spent her paltry three years in office prancing around the nation like a MAGA tooth fairy, sprinkling extremist pixie dust and grabbing headlines with her unhinged antics. With her megaphone loud enough to wake the dead, MTG is now free to crank her crazy up to eleventy-billion. On the other side of the aisle, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) has been quick to skewer this latest appointment. “This is good, actually,” she quipped. “She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading. To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller.” 

Not satisfied with merely drawing blood, she twisted the knife even further.

Let’s not forget about Greene’s impeccable qualifications for this role. Over her illustrious career, Greene has introduced a whopping 265 bills, 85 resolutions, 33 amendments, 24 joint resolutions, and six concurrent resolutions. And what has she accomplished with this effort?

Wait for it…

she’s managed to change the names of a few post offices and Veteran Affairs buildings. Slow claps, everyone.

Earlier, Greene took to X to tout her business credentials from her days heading a construction company, proclaiming, “if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired.”


By her own logic, Marjorie should have been unceremoniously booted from her taxpayer-funded perch eons ago, considering that when she’s not occupied with the Herculean task of renaming post offices, she’s tirelessly dedicated to spreading her brand of lunacy far and wide, from extolling the miraculous benefits of guzzling raw milk to insisting that Democrats have a secret machine capable of controlling the weather on a whim, or even peddling the earth-shattering revelation that nefarious Jewish space lasers are responsible for setting California ablaze.

As expected, AOC wasn’t the only one coming up with excellent insults.

As we stare into the abyss, let us take solace in the knowledge that there are still voices of reason, like AOC, who will continue to call out the insanity and fight for a government that actually serves the people rather than serving up a steaming pile of nonsense on a daily basis.

