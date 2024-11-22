Marjorie Taylor Greene just admitted that it’s ‘unfair’ when bad government employees aren’t fired. Who’s gonna tell her?

Continuing her streak of being entirely blind to irony, Marjorie Taylor Greene has said it is “incredibly unfair” when bad government employees “never get fired.”

The Republican politician, who has committed too many fireable offenses to count, took to X to lament the state of modern-day government employees. Greene’s grievances (which could be an alternative name for her entire X feed) come just after she was tapped to be the Subcommittee Chair of the Delivery of Government Efficiency, an adjacent branch of the newly created commission, DOGE, which will be co-lead by Elon Musk and will likely oversee sweeping government layoffs.

🚨🚨🚨BIG NEWS🚨🚨🚨



Comer to create @GOPoversight DOGE subcommittee chaired by Marjorie Taylor Greene to work with @elonmusk, @VivekGRamaswamy https://t.co/b85arhjM5d — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 21, 2024

After years of being one of Donald Trump’s most passionate loyalists, Greene was likely hoping for a higher-ranking role in his administration (Secretary of Stupidity, perhaps), but she’ll just have to stake her claim on the subcommittee of a program that sounds entirely made up. In any case, Greene has initiated her DOGE efforts in the name of “efficiency” by commenting on the “bad employees” currently in government. “In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired,” Greene wrote on the platform owned by a fellow loyalist.

“But for some reason, in government, bad employees — whether they’re failing to do the job they were hired to do or working in roles that are no longer needed — never get fired.” Greene said the presence of these bad employees “is incredibly unfair to the hard-working taxpayers of our country,” and vowed that “it’s about to change” with the imminent rollout of DOGE.

I come from a business background and have successfully run a construction company my entire adult life.



In the private sector, if you’re not doing a good job, you get fired.



But for some reason, in government, bad employees—whether they’re failing to do the job they were hired… https://t.co/uKQGj1qpaH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 21, 2024

Given the conviction of her post, it seems the employees Greene speaks of must have done something really bad, like claiming Democrats control the weather, believing in the existence of Jewish space lasers, backing the exclusion of trans people from public restrooms, or supporting a fellow Republican who was investigated for sex with a minor. Or perhaps these bad employees praised January 6 rioters, said COVID vaccines caused cancer, or committed perhaps the biggest crime of all when pairing a fur coat with a lace shirt?

If you didn’t catch it, those are all things a woman complaining about bad government employees has done throughout her career, and the irony of it all would be funny were it not for the implications of Greene’s new role. Through DOGE and Musk, Trump is expected to cut 75% of the federal workforce, with many predicting that the departing employees will be replaced by Trump loyalists. Given the list of nominees for his administration — all of whom are both fierce Trump supporters and seemingly inexperienced for their roles — it’s unsurprising that Greene “can’t wait to get to work” on firing swathes of government workers.

The richest man in the world, @elonmusk, is backing President Trump and working with him every single day to Make America Great Again.



Elon’s @america PAC is going to be critical in mounting primaries against anyone that stands in the way of the MAGA agenda. pic.twitter.com/xbfpAiSh1c — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 19, 2024

It’s also unsurprising given that Greene is just one of multiple head-scratching choices for Trump’s administration. So far, the president-elect has tapped dog terminator Kristi Noem for secretary of Homeland Security, Fox News presenter Pete Hegseth as secretary of Defense, former WWE performer Linda McMahon for Education Secretary, and anti-vaxxer RFK Jr. for for Health Secretary. Depending on who you ask, all of those names could be the bad employees Greene speaks of, or at least have the makings of an oligarchy. Even then, the word “oligarchy” feels too official for that group, so perhaps “crony-garchy’ might suffice?

