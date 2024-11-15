Marjorie Taylor Greene unleashes her inner Cruella in striped polecat pelt that screams ‘sweetie, NEVER again’

Marjorie Taylor Greene is currently on the receiving end of some (warranted) Fashion Police-style criticism, after appearing at a congressional meeting in a pelt coat that reeks of Cruella de Vil.

Recommended Videos

The Georgia Representative wore the outfit — which some have described on social media as a “crime against humanity — to a congressional meeting about pandemic preparedness. While Greene of course committed crimes to common sense and reality during her remarks, it’s her choice of attire which has caught the most attention. Greene rocked up in a striped coat made all the more horrifying for the fact that it might be a polecat pelt, and paired it with a lace shirt that would have Joan Rivers rolling in her grave.

The Striped polecat pelt Marge is wearing is the crime against humanity.pic.twitter.com/ccJwYvDCoA — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 14, 2024

Naturally, the pelt has the air of notorious dalmatian hunter de Vil, only far less chic and without a fraction of that villain’s charisma. Since Greene is chums with Kristi Noem and RFK Jr. — two fellow Donald Trump loyalists whose relationship with animals is questionable at best — I think we need a congressional hearing on where these polecats were sourced, and whether they were the victim of decapitation or were intended to be buried in Central Park.

Good to know she shops at goodwill — witchesearthsalt🌙🔮 (@bohemianbloom) November 14, 2024

Since it’s Greene, it wasn’t long before people offered their two cents about the eyebrow-raising coat on social media. “She has her thrift store sweater on,” one user wrote on X, which in fashion-speak is the equivalent of suggesting Greene get impeached. “Who knew Dollar Tree had a fashion section,” another person quipped, alongside fashion critiques that the coat is “giving Tiger King and making me uncomfortable.” In perhaps the funniest reaction, one user said that even if the outfit was a crime against fashion, as many believed, then Trump would simply just “pardon her.”

It's giving Tiger King and making me uncomfortable 🤣 — Yin 💜♎️🇨🇺 (@yindrita_v) November 14, 2024

In any case, even more sinister than Greene’s pelt coat (which is saying a lot) was her remarks during the congressional meeting. According to The New Republic, the Jewish space laser enthusiast and Firecracker muse addressed Trump’s nomination of Matt Gaetz for attorney general. She already congratulated him on his nomination yesterday, but she doubled-down on her support of Gatez by saying she was hopeful he would, as part of his potential new role, prosecute vaccine-related “crimes against humanity.”

It’s not known exactly what a vaccine crime is (?), but Greene said the government “should never use the American people’s hard-earned tax dollars to create viruses that can be unleashed on the world, like Covid-19 was.” She went on to claim that Gaetz would be responsible for prosecuting those who “continue to perpetuate these crimes,” yet again showcasing a conspiratorial understanding of the pandemic that’s lightyears away from reality.

During a House Oversight hearing about pandemic prevention, Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) responds to Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) clapping when he brings up RFK Jr.’s plan to fire over 600 employees at the NIH:



“Miss Greene, you can clap all you want, but it is shameful. It’s… pic.twitter.com/6ei3YRDJrA — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) November 14, 2024

Joining Greene in this vaccine crusade that no one asked for is RFK Jr., who Trump recently put forward as his choice secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. She echoed RFK Jr.’s previous claims that vaccines lead to autism, and said the administration of life-saving vaccines “has literally been a war on people’s health.”

Between a frankly criminal choice of coat, a mention of Gaetz, and the simple presence of Greene herself, I’m just about ready to jump off the rollercoaster that is Trump’s second presidency. Oh wait, it hasn’t even started yet.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy