Marjorie Taylor Greene admits what’s wrong with Republicans while insisting J6 rioters should only have one fate

One of the biggest downsides of Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential race was the horrifying realization that we would have to deal with Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s unabashed stupidity for another 4 years, and now that her favorite convicted sex offender has won the election, there’s no stopping good old Marj from promptly sharing every ridiculous thing that comes to mind, be it about politics, in which she’s shown a profound lack of insight, or any other conceivable topic, where a wiser person might have opted to exercise silence.

I can’t even begin to fathom the mental gymnastics involved with claiming that the 2020 election was stolen one day and then celebrating Trump’s recent victory in another. But that’s apparently the life for you if you happen to be the GOP representative for Georgia, whose only ticket to fame was conspiracy-mongering and a penchant for treating everyone like they’re as cognitively challenged as she is.

To that end, we can expect Marjorie Taylor Greene to relentlessly pursue those same avenues even now that her fascist idol will be given the keys to the White House to preside over another 4 years of ideological repression, political controversy, and economic regression for the country.

In fact, she’s at it again already, first claiming that every January 6 rioter who was targeted by the “Biden/Harris regime” must be pardoned, and then shooting herself and her party in the foot by bringing attention to the fact that this is the first time a Republican candidate has won the popular vote in over 20 years.

“Every single J6er who has been targeted by the weaponized Biden/Harris regime must be pardoned!” She wrote on X. “BLM/Antifa rioters who caused over $1 billion in damage across the country were either bailed out by Kamala Harris and Ilhan Omar or never put behind bars in the first place.” And while he’s at it, Trump should probably write a pardon for himself. He knows, and we know, and everybody else knows, that he needs it now more than ever.

Marj is not done by a long shot. If there’s one thing she can be relied upon to do, it’s to contradict herself and even succumb to that most embarrassing of gaffes called a Freudian slip by uttering a truthful statement for once.

“The American people voted resoundingly for President Trump, awarding him 312 electoral votes and a national popular vote victory by a margin of 4 million—the first time in two decades that a Republican has won the popular vote. Our razor-thin majority exists only because of the people President Trump pulled across the finish line in this election,” proclaimed Marj, with the on-brand self-awareness of a rooster crowing at noontime.

Now that the Republican party has managed to regain control of the House of Representatives and Donald Trump has won the electoral vote (with no major Democrat crying election theft — imagine that!) Marj and co. have been given the chance to bring about the good changes they’re always going on and on about, but something tells me that will never happen. After all, we already lived through all of this in 2016.

