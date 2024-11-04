Update: Marjorie Taylor Greene still missing hippocampus as she maintains 4-year election theft

It takes a special kind of moron to insist on something that’s not only widely refuted but empirically, statistically, and logically exhausted dozens of times to the point of ridicule. You might think I’m talking about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), but what the GOP representative is doing now is even worse than that, insisting on a conspiracy theory that’s not even relevant to anyone or any conversation anymore.

With less than 24 hours to go until election day is finally upon us, talking about a supposed “stolen” race from four years ago sounds like nothing but a desperate new ploy to draw some notice on social media. After all, it might just be that Donald Trump and his entire gang of simpering cronies will be a thing of the past by this time tomorrow or the day after — the final chapter of a tiresome, repetitive book that has long overstayed its welcome. But for the sake of keeping the discourse reasonable, let’s see what good old Marj has decided to tweet the day before the monumental day. (Spoiler alert: It once again has to do with the 2020 election, and how it was “stolen” by the Democrats.)

Marjorie thanked the dwindling ranks of her fellow deluded conspiracy theorists on X, writing:

“Four years ago today, November 4, 2020, America woke up to the reality that our election was stolen. Four years later, after Democrats have radically damaged our country and divided our people, we are on the verge of taking it back and the election integrity movement is the most critical component to making that happen. Thank you to everyone who unapologetically charged the battlefield to secure our elections. You have been called conspiracy theorists, election deniers, smeared, shamed, and lied about. But elections belong to the American people and I’m proud to stand with Americans who refuse to back down and allow our elections to be stolen. Never give up! Never give in! Tomorrow we finish this!”

That’s quite the speech, Marjorie, even if it’s not given in front of a crowd of manic MAGA enthusiasts who may or may not have a thing for resurrecting a certain regime back from the dustbin of history. The only problem is, even after four years, Marjorie doesn’t understand that she shouldn’t be going around undermining the very democratic process that approved her in the 2020 general election.

“If the election was stolen 4 years ago, how do we know you legitimately won your House seat back then?” One user asked.

It’s kind of like how the saying goes; Marjorie is cutting off her nose to spite her face, or perhaps counting on the gullibility of her constituents and fans to see her through. The former is concerning because it displays severe cognitive impairment, and the latter… well, who can begin to unravel the tangled web of wickedness that would make sense of her senseless rhetoric then?

When Marjorie Taylor Greene isn’t busy coming up with new word orders to accuse the Democrats of stealing Trump’s thunder in 2020, she can be seen or heard issuing absurd assessments about climate change and making an absolute laughing stock of herself and the MAGA camp on X.

