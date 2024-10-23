Marjorie Taylor Greene asked her followers to retweet her post if they voted for Trump and the result was laughable

Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s unmatched ability to embarrass herself reached new heights on Oct. 23 when the pathetic political pariah tried to secure a win for Donald Trump on social media ⏤ and failed, bigly.

Recommended Videos

The far-right’s chief conspiracy theorist seemingly works to out-do her own brainlessness on a daily basis, and this time, she may have actually accomplished the task. The Looney Tune of a Representative took to X, where she frequently flees to share unhinged takes and blame everything from the weather to cancer on the insidious Democrat cabal, to try and prove that Trump has the incoming presidential election in the bag. She may have accidentally underlined the exact opposite point, however, in one of the most hilarious missteps of this election cycle so far.

Greene shared a straightforward post to her personal X account urging her 1.2 million followers to retweet a post reading, “if like me, you’ve already voted for President Trump,” and sadly, she did not get the reaction she clearly expected. Instead of watching the tweet soar into virality as it was shared over and over by eager Trump voters, Greene watched as it slowly racked up likes and comments, but very few actual retweets.

RT, if like me, you’ve already voted for President Trump!!



(If not, GO VOTE!!!) — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) October 22, 2024

Almost 24 hours have passed since the post landed on Greene’s X page, and in that time, it has received nearly 55,000 views, just over 1,000 likes, and nearly 480 comments to less than 400 retweets. At the time of this article’s writing, the post has a mere 397 retweets, meaning that more people have showed up to comment than to adhere to Marge’s request.

Hilariously, some of the retweets likewise don’t reflect actual Trump voters, since several people chose to retweet the post with their own messaging. The comment section really flaunts the temperature around voters’ best, however, as all those people avoiding the retweet rush to tell Greene how they really feel. Spoiler alert: It’s not pretty.

Responses range from the straightforward — quite a few people expressed that they have already voted, just not for Trump — to the savage, as people swore they’d “crawl over broken glass to vote against him.”

Voted for Kamala, and if I were in Georgia I would vote against you. — Jack Edwin Mays (@JackEdwinmays2) October 22, 2024

Never. Not even for the illegal million dollar giveaway. — Jackie Ermilio (@JackieErmilio) October 23, 2024

Greene’s push to encourage more Republicans to vote early also goes directly against her own candidate, who has repeatedly criticized the practice as shady and unreliable. He pins a large portion of his 2020 loss on “illegal” votes, many of which were supposedly cast in the weeks leading up to the election. Trump hasn’t changed his tune one bit on the supposedly “stolen” 2020 election, but he can’t seem to make up his mind on early voting, and neither can his followers.

Is early voting good now, or does that only apply when the votes cast are for Trump? He’s been sowing doubt about the risk of mail-in ballots and early voting for years now, and it doesn’t quite seem to match up. Even Trump himself has flip-flopped in recent appearances, swerving abruptly between criticizing the practice and encouraging his supporters to take part.

If Greene’s tweet is any example — please God, let it be an example — it seems those pleas to vote early aren’t going great for Trump. While at least a few hundred people have showed up to cast a ballot for a criminal, it seems that far more are going blue this year.

Hottest Electronics On Amazon This Week

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy