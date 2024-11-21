Marjorie Taylor Greene, who blows up cars for fun, just said trans people using women’s bathrooms is ‘assault.’ She just said that

Marjorie Taylor Greene is deeply in her feelings over the appointment of Sarah McBride to Congress, and things are quickly turning toxic.

Greene, in cahoots with fellow inhuman Nancy Mace, immediately painted a target on McBride’s back, and the rhetoric has been gradually ramping up as her start date inches closer. First it was Mace’s proposed bill, which would bar members of Congress, along with employees and visitors to the Capitol, from using a bathroom other than the one that matches the gender they were assigned at birth. It’s an unabashedly targeted attack on McBride, and it already has Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s support, which could easily see it become policy by the time McBride takes office.

Greene, not one to be outdone in the transphobic Olympics, quickly added her impossibly obnoxious voice to the mix, railing about McBride’s appointment and melting down over the possibility of sharing a bathroom with a trans woman.

Soon after Mace tromped around the Capitol, erecting hateful signs on restroom doors, Greene called for segregated bathrooms — one for Republican women and one for Democrat women, in an attempt to one-up her co-worker’s bigotry. Since that wasn’t enough to catch Donald Trump’s eye, she’s now taking things a step further, as she cries “assault” to anyone who will listen.

That’s right, Greene’s two remaining braincells took a break from pinging around her brain like the DVD logo to misuse a common English word with zero shame. Greene posted to X, just hours after Johnson voiced his support for a hateful bathroom division, claiming that “A mentally ill man posing as a woman forcefully coming into a woman’s bathroom, where he does not belong and where women are in a vulnerable state, is assault.”

https://twitter.com/mtgreenee/status/1859285845494354396

First of all, no. I know you don’t have the best grasp on the English language, you bitter, braying basilisk, but that’s very much not assault. But let’s tackle this pitiful attempt at communication one piece at a time, starting with the first claim — that trans people are “mentally ill.”

The hoops transgender people are forced to jump through in order to acquire hormone treatments, let alone full-blown surgeries, are honestly criminal. In order to even begin the process of transitioning, trans people are forced to speak with a psychologist — sometimes multiple psychologists — who determine if they are of sound mind. Then, and only then, are they allowed to continue the process.

Which means that McBride is actually among the most mentally stable people in the United States Congress. If only Greene had been forced to undergo a similar examination ahead of her appointment.

Then there’s the truly absurd claim that its “assault” for a person Greene doesn’t want to share a bathroom with to empty their bladder in the same space as her. The definition of assault is, according to U.S. law, “An attempt with force or violence to do a corporal injury to another; may consist of any act tending to such corporal injury, accompanied with such circumstances as denotes at the time an intention, coupled with present ability, of using actual violence against the person.”

That comes from the U.S. Department of Justice, and you’ll note that it requires both malicious intent and an attempt to do violence or enact injury on someone else. If someone were actually assaulted in a Capitol bathroom, they’d quickly be arrested and dealt with. But that’s not going to happen, because McBride didn’t join Congress just to assault MTG (more’s the pity). She joined to make changes for America, to represent Delaware, and to further protections and visibility for trans people everywhere.

