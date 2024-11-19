‘There’s a man pretending to be a woman coming to Congress’: Yep, Marj just trumped Donald as the most despicable cretin in U.S. politics

Although Donald Trump may not have given her a position in his cabinet, it seems Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has made up her own role — she is the chief policer of the Capitol Building toilets.

The resident Republican nutcase has been on the rampage this week, and it’s only Tuesday. Greene has been particularly outspoken about a fellow member of congress by the name of Sarah McBride. You see, Marjorie has an issue with her due to Sarah being the first openly trans member of Congress.

Of course, being the immature, low IQ buffoon that she is, she decided to make an appearance on convicted felon Steve Bannon’s War Room show to complain about the potential of McBride using the bathroom of her choice. Be warned, the clip is a little upsetting as she proceeds to intentionally misgender and deadname Sarah. Stay classy, Marjorie.

https://twitter.com/RepMTG/status/1858921326871752828

It’s pretty sickening to listen the despicable things being said by Greene; in fact, her rhetoric is inhuman and downright monstrous. However, it’s also somewhat ironic, considering she looks like Dog the Bounty Hunter in bad drag. Anyways, Marjorie proceeds to belittle and bully McBride calling her “sick” and “mentally ill,” among other things. Greene also gloats over the fact that Speaker Mike Johnson has assured Marj that no “biological male” will have use of women’s spaces.

The most infuriating part is when Greene calls upon the “men in this country to defend women,” as if the men of the Republican party aren’t angling to systematically destroy the rights of every woman in the US and send the country back to the 19th century!

Marjorie doesn’t care about anyone but herself

Also how can she even sit there and use the “defend women” argument when she’s thrown her full support behind a man like Matt Gaetz, who has been accused of being a pedophile. And what about her support for Donald Trump? A man who has shown that he does not respect women in the slightest and has also been accused (and found liable in some cases) of sexual misconduct.

Greene also implies that Sarah McBride could be a threat to children, which is another argument she frequently brings up. No honey, you are the threat to children. Not only is Marjorie ignorant but she’s also completely uninformed on the nuances of how gender affirming care really works. Also, may I once again point out that she fully supports Matt Gaetz, an alleged pedophile, and Donald Trump, who was apparently pretty close friends with Jeffrey Epstein. She doesn’t care about the kids!

She can try and present it however she wants, but the real reason for her behavior towards McBride is blatantly obvious — this is about her own discomfort and hatred regarding the queer community. She doesn’t agree with it so therefore she wants it banned under the guise of protecting the vulnerable in society.

