Misgendering menace Marjorie Taylor Greene is doubling down on ‘what the election was all about’: bathrooms

If one thing’s for certain, it’s the fact that almost everything Donald Trump promised the American people in the run-up to the election will never materialize. A boost to wages? Not happening. Cheaper gas? Forget it. But hey, at least trans people won’t be able to access their bathroom of choice, so for the people who voted for that and that alone — hope it was worth it.

One of the biggest opponents of the queer community is, of course, Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose reckless plans regarding gender-affirming care could have dire consequences for the youth of America. To call Greene’s proposed plan a disaster would be the understatement of the year, but with overlord Trump now re-anticipating a position of power, we have to face the frightening reality that her demented vision could be brought to fruition.

Make no mistake, her stance comes from a place of ignorance and general stupidity, as evidenced by her recent ramblings on X. Her latest post features a clip from an interview outside the Capitol building in which she expresses her view that transgender individuals should not be allowed to use the bathroom of the gender they identify as. The post is also accompanied by a caption from Greene in which she says she’s “sick of this s***” before continuing her hate-fueled rant.

I’m sick of this shit.



Mentally ill men pretending to be women need to stay out of our bathrooms and our sports.



They don’t have rights to our spaces or identity!!! https://t.co/WNWArmQ8zA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 19, 2024

Ask yourself this. Is this really any way for a politician to conduct themselves? Is this kind of language and behavior really the future for the country? Whether or not Greene agrees with the matter at hand or not, respect is still a basic human trait which would cost her nothing to show. She’s representing a lot of people here and yet she can’t keep her personal prejudices out of it.

Greene also goes on to intentionally misgender a fellow member of congress, Sarah McBride, who will be the first member of the U.S. Congress to be openly trans. South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace recently brought forward a bill that would forbid McBride to use the women’s bathroom in the Capitol building, this has been likened to bullying from other members who see the targeted attack for what it truly is.

Of course, Greene agrees with the bill, meanwhile McBride offered her own thoughts on the matter, saying “This is a blatant attempt from far right-wing extremists to distract from the fact that they have no real solutions to what Americans are facing.” She went on to add that “we should be focused on bringing down the cost of housing, health care, and child care, not manufacturing culture wars.”

To deal with such a personal attack with such calm truly shows who the better woman is here, and it ain’t Marj. McBride has a solid point, too; this isn’t what Republicans should be focusing on, as there are more important issues to deal with here. But rather than address the challenges average people have to deal with every day, Marjorie would rather bicker over pronouns and toilets. This election was never about making America great again, apparently— it was about bathrooms the whole time.

