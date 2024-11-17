‘Empress of lies strikes again!’: With a sour taste of defeat, Marjorie Taylor Greene rewraps Donald Trump’s evils but forgets to check her notes

Marjorie Taylor Greene has once again unleashed a torrential downpour of verbal diarrhea upon the unsuspecting denizens of X.

One might hope that she’d possess the bare minimum of intellectual integrity to perform a cursory fact-check before smashing that “tweet” button with her rage-fueled fingers, but alas, such expectations are nothing more than pipe dreams in the twilight zone of of MTG. Witnessing the secondhand embarrassment oozing from Marjorie’s incoherent rants, well, let’s just say is an experience — it’s impossible to look away, even as your soul withers and your brain cells perform a mass exodus.

Taking to X, Marj accidentally shines a blinding spotlight on the swamp of chaos and corruption that festered during the previous administration:

America found out exactly who the Democrats are in the past four years. They don’t get to suddenly change their identity and pretend to be something else because of an embarrassing smack down on November 5th.



They passed the Green New Deal, the biggest lie and scam in modern… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2024

Whoa, that’s a whole word avalanche. Anyone else need a nap first?

According to Greene, America has been schooled on the “true” nature of Democrats over the past four years— in mischief and mismanagement, if you believe her tweets. The Democrats have apparently donned the villain’s cape, pulling off the greatest scam since the invention of diet water: the Green New Deal. This, she claims, is a nefarious plot to rob America of its cherished energy independence. And oh, the tyranny doesn’t stop there.

In the Democrat-led bureaucracy, Greene sees nothing but a money-hungry beast, gobbling up taxpayer dollars and belching out inflation rates. Then there’s the hot-button issue of trans rights. Greene probably believes the Dems held a conference and decided to throw women’s rights out the window just for kicks. In her true style, she wraps up her tirade with a stark declaration: the Democrats are exposed, and there’s no going back.

Thankfully, a wise X user stepped in to deliver a fatal blow to MTG’s arguments, armed with facts:

.@RepMTG Oh, Marjorie, the drama queen and the empress of lies strikes again! Your post is full of lies wrapped in outrage with a side of right-wing propaganda. Let’s pick it apart, piece by dishonest piece.



First, the Democrats you’re slamming didn’t pass the Green New Deal.… — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) November 16, 2024





As per the user, MTG accuses the Dems of passing the Green New Deal, but wait — it never actually materialized into law! Further, she accuses them of destroying America’s energy independence, despite the U.S. maintaining its status as a net energy exporter. That’s right. In 2023, U.S. total energy exports reached approximately 29.50 quadrillion British thermal units (quads), marking the highest level on record. This represented an 8% increase from 2022. The net energy surplus, defined as the difference between energy produced and consumed, reached 7.80 quads in 2023, the highest level recorded. This surplus has grown consistently since 2019.

The user also expertly dismantled her claims, exposing the xenophobic fearmongering behind her “biggest invasion in history” rhetoric and highlighting the Trump administration’s role in exacerbating the border crisis. A bipartisan border security bill was also blocked by Senate Republicans recently. The Senate ultimately voted 43-50 against advancing the bill, falling short of the 60 votes needed to overcome a filibuster. Only four Republicans supported the measure, while the rest, influenced by Trump’s rhetoric, voted against it.

Let’s also take a moment to compare the economic approaches of Trump and Biden. The Foxconn “eighth wonder of the world” fizzled into oblivion under Trump, whereas Biden’s era has ushered in multi-billion dollar investments, like Microsoft’s $3.3 billion commitment to Racine, promising real jobs and sustainable growth. As also noted by the X user, Trump’s tenure was marked by a tariff war that achieved little more than higher prices for American consumers and job losses, as per Federal Reserve studies. In contrast, the Biden administration has already overseen the creation of over 700,000 manufacturing jobs and implemented the Inflation Reduction Act, a bold initiative designed to spur a resurgence of domestic manufacturing.

Nonetheless, MTG always manages to squeeze in a little extra crazy, like say, Jewish space lasers setting forests on fire or Democrats manipulating the weather, or even how the Prince of Peace himself pops down from the clouds to help Trump’s Avengers kick some serious Black Order butt. Luckily, Greene and her sidekick Lauren Boebert seem to be on the bench this time around — small mercies.

One can only speculate whether MTG’s venomous tweet was a manifestation of her bitterness at being excluded from the inner sanctum of madness, or perhaps a reaction to the news of Democrat Derek Chen surging ahead in a pivotal California Congressional race. Regardless, it’s clear the stench of defeat is hanging around her like last year’s fish and chips.

