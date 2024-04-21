As per Marjorie Taylor Greene’s logic, Donald Trump’s career should have ended yesterday

Republicans have a habit of playing the messengers of God. Well, then they should probably note down that Mother Nature decided it was a good day for a storm on April 20, just in time for Donald Trump‘s rally in North Carolina.

Trump, who was set to make his first public appearance after farting through a week in his New York hush money trial, had to cancel his rally at the last minute due to the bad weather.

Imagine standing around at a Trump rally all day only to hear this phone message less than 30 minutes before Dear Leader is finally supposed to take the stage. Grim scenes. https://t.co/IolUqz0pGo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 20, 2024

Around eight thousand sycophants were waiting to see their orange man, but alas even God couldn’t be bothered to listen to another one of Trump’s rambling speeches.

And if we are to believe Marjorie Taylor Greene‘s logic, in particular, this cancellation is really nothing short of a heavenly intervention. Just weeks prior, in the wake of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey and an upcoming solar eclipse, she took to social media to convince us that these natural phenomena were divine signs. “God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent,” she wrote, adding that “many more things” were to come.

God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent.



Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come.



I pray that our country listens. 🙏 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 5, 2024

Naturally, Greene doubled down with a Bible verse when she faced backlash:

Many have mocked and scoffed at this post and even put community notes.



Jesus talked about that in Luke 12:54-56.



Yes eclipses are predictable and earthquakes happen and we know when comets are passing by, however God created all of these things and uses them to be signs for… https://t.co/BPs70oNXx3 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 7, 2024

Here is the thing — if earthquakes and eclipses are God’s way of criticizing the Biden administration, by that logic, Trump’s canceled rally is a sign that his time in the spotlight is over.

This is the man who:

Incited a literal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, all because he couldn’t handle losing an election.

Is a class-A pervert, who bragged about harassing women, with many of them confirming that it did happen.

What a class act. Called white supremacists “very fine people.” Yikes.

Suggested injecting bleach to cure COVID-19.

Lied about the size of his inauguration crowd (among other things). Apparently, size really does matter to him.

Throws regular tantrums on Truth Social like a petulant child. And he had the nuclear codes?

The list goes on and on. He’s like a walking, talking dumpster fire, leaving a trail of scandals, controversies, and broken alliances in his wake. So as per Greene’s great theory, God is telling the man who’s been selling Bibles to pack up his MAGA circus tent and go home.

Honestly, her skewed logic has never felt more right.

But clearly, she seems to have no problem with magical thinking, as she has shown a remarkable willingness to embrace fringe ideas that have little basis in reality, from her support of QAnon to her controversial remarks about COVID-19. No wonder Greene was stripped of her committee assignments in February 2021 due to her stupid remarks, though that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to spout off her unhinged ideas to anyone who will listen.

But why did Greene suddenly clam up (and go quiet as a church mouse) when it came to applying her “divine signs” logic to her beloved Trump’s canceled rally? Where was her fire and “God’s wrath” theoretical interpretation of the weather then? And why do we have to do it here in her stead? The selective application of her logic reveals her political opportunism, reality be damned. The hypocrisy is so blatant, it’s blinding.

It might be time for Marjorie Taylor Greene to consider a career change. Considering her theories about the California wildfire are already pretty out there and given her penchant for wild speculations, she could have a bright future as a full-time fortune teller.

And even if the sane portion of the population will not buy into this, it’s time for Trump to face reality. The American people have spoken, and so has God, apparently.

