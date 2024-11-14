After being compared to Dog the Bounty Hunter again, Marjorie Taylor Greene clears her empty schedule to focus on AOC’s pronouns

As if having to live through these dark days that find the world living through a repeat of 2016 isn’t bad enough, we have to deal with the incessant gibbering of maniacs like Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Like many people out there who subscribe to a basic degree of common sense, I’ve spent the last 10 years of my life hating Donald Trump and opposing everything he stands for, recognizing him for the hypocritical, pathological liar that he is, understanding that he’s an enemy of democracy, and knowing that nothing will change for the better when you give the keys to the White House to a megalomaniac who will stop at nothing to have his own way.

Now, I’m not sure if it was time or just a general sense of disillusionment and hopelessness slowly creeping up on me as I grew older, but I’ve come to realize that if my distaste for Trump was a blazing bonfire back in 2016, it’s been reduced to nothing but the silent smolder of an extinguished hearth. Because as much as I would love to heap all the blame on his shoulders, you eventually realize that Trump ⏤ the abusive, racist, narcissistic rascal that he is ⏤ is but one man. It’s all of his enablers — the corrupt politicians, the lobbyists, the billionaire business moguls, the bigoted fascistic ideologues who hide behind the Good Book — who actually thrive in this atmosphere of repressive incompetence.

Marjorie Taylor Greene looks more like Dog the Bounty Hunter with each passing day. pic.twitter.com/ssbt0AaxKx — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) June 9, 2024

Enter Marjorie Taylor Greene, the representative for the 14th congressional district of Georgia, who goes from peddling far-right conspiracy theories to accusing the federal government of election theft to playing the ultimate sycophant to the MAGA camp all in a single day’s work. And if all those aren’t low enough for you, it looks like Marj is now taking immense delight in the fact that another far-right radicalist accused of child sex trafficking and statutory rape is now going to be the next United States attorney general.

Live look at the DOJ and FBI when they find out Matt Gaetz is the next Attorney General. pic.twitter.com/3KgFMoca4z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 13, 2024

Matt Gaetz has been accused of all sorts of delinquencies, but I guess that’s nothing when you’re serving under a president who himself has been convicted of a dozen felonies. The fact that many moderate Republican senators criticized this appointment should tell you everything you need to know about the situation, but I guess people like Marj are too far gone to recognize the madness they’re perpetrating at this point. Some users naturally had strong words for the Georgia rep, with one going so far as to once again bring up that unfortunate Dog the Bounty Hunter resemblance.

Lmao imagine defending a dude who fucks minors. @RepMTG Dog the bounty hunter looking bitch. — MagillaGorilla (@EarlGrrrey) November 13, 2024

Marjorie, meanwhile, has decided to jump from backing Gaetz to criticizing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over “removing her pronouns” on X ⏤ a real productive use of her time, wouldn’t you say?

.@AOC needs to explain herself after shoving gender lies and insane ideology down people’s throats for years, why has she removed her pronouns? https://t.co/pJIH6lLGtO — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 14, 2024

“AOC needs to explain herself after shoving gender lies and insane ideology down people’s throats for years, why has she removed her pronouns?” she wrote. Sure, Marj, right after you explain how you can one-up yourself day after day by coming up with the most tone-deaf, ludicrous nonsense to spout on social media instead of, oh yeah, doing your job. Meanwhile, it’s important to note, the rest of us are doing ours. This is only the latest example of the MAGA camp playing a little game called “King of the Fools.” Little do they know Marjorie Taylor Greene already wears the crown.

