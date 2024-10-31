‘AMAZING show of transparency’: The Washington Post calls out Jeff Bezos in blistering breakdown of endorsement decision

People are praising The Washington Post’s social media team after they uploaded a TikTok video calling out the newspaper’s billionaire owner, Jeff Bezos, for choosing not to endorse any candidate for president.

Recommended Videos

For context, Bezos and The Washington Post have been at the center of much scrutiny this week, after it was revealed that one of the world’s richest men — who took ownership of the newspaper in 2013 — personally intervened to stop the paper endorsing Kamala Harris.

Among other details, it was reported that Post staff had already drafted an endorsement of the Democratic candidate before Bezos told them to scrap it, and that journalists were “shocked” and held “uniformly negative” views of his decision. In protest, some 250,000 (and counting) readers cancelled their subscriptions.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Now, The Post’s official TikTok account has taken to the platform to address the controversy, while explaining how Bezos’ billionaire status, and desire to maintain healthy business relationships with both candidates, may have driven his decision.

In the video, The Post staffer plays the role of both a journalist at the paper and Bezos himself, and engages in a discussion about how the billionaire, who has business dealings at the federal level, might be “worried about retribution” if Donald Trump is elected.

@washingtonpost Here’s why some billionaires are going soft on Trump. With the White House appearing increasingly up for grabs, and especially as polls have tightened, numerous billionaires and other leading executives have taken steps in recent months to stay out of the race — even if they had criticized Trump after the Capitol insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021, calling his encouragement of the riot a threat to American democracy. Others who previously backed Democrats have stayed silent this election, which some critics and Trump supporters alike have interpreted as a peace offering to the GOP presidential nominee. Two Trump campaign advisers said numerous executives have been trying to reach out to the former president’s team late in the race. “I’ve told CEOs to engage as fast as possible because the clock is ticking … . If you’re somebody who has endorsed Harris, and we’ve never heard from you at any point until after the election, you’ve got an uphill battle,” the Trump adviser said. “People are back-channeling, looking at their networks — they’re talking to lobbyists to see what they can do to connect with the president and his team.” Trump allies hailed what they say are signs of neutrality from other billionaires. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns The Washington Post, decided that The Post would no longer endorse presidential candidates, a change announced last week. The Post had an endorsement of Harris in the works. That came just days after Patrick Soon-Shiong, who owns the Los Angeles Times, blocked that paper’s endorsement of Harris. Both moves sparked an uproar, with critics saying they reflected concerns about the owners’ financial interests — Amazon has billions of dollars in cloud computing contracts with the federal government, and Blue Origin, Bezos’s rocket company, has contracts with the Space Force and NASA. Soon-Shiong, a biotech investor, could have future business before federal regulators. Caption from original article by Jeff Stein, Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey. ♬ original sound – We are a newspaper.

The video explains how Bezos’ fear of ruining his federal business dealings — mostly involving his spaceship company Blue Origin and its contracts with NASA — might have been informed by Trump’s previous statements about Bezos’ peers. The former president has threatened fellow billionaires like Mark Zuckerberg in the past, which may have spurred Bezos to soften on Trump if he wins the election.

In the accompanying TikTok caption, The Post explains that Bezos’ non-endorsement approach is being “hailed” by Trump allies as a “sign of neutrality” and a “peace offering,” allowing billionaires to maintain a copacetic relationship with the White House and preserve their future federal dealings.

The caption also quotes a source from the Trump campaign who claims that multiple billionaires and businesspeople have softened their approach to the GOP candidate because they believe he’s heading to the White House again. “A lot of billionaires have been to fancy parties where Trump happens to be, to stay in his orbit,” the video explains.

Photo by Brettmann/Getty Images

Interestingly, the video mentions the Watergate scandal of Richard Nixon’s presidency, which The Post played a major role in uncovering. So major, in fact, that that paper became heralded as a shining gold standard of journalism, and subsequently increased its political coverage by endorsing presidential candidates from then on.

Bezos ordering the first non-endorsement since Watergate flies in the face of the very principles that The Post is built upon, and that sentiment was shared by many TikTok users. “US oligarchs are falling in line,” one person commented about Bezos, with another declaring that Bezos “needs to divest from The Post if he’s going to meddle in the press.”

The broader reaction to the video has been surprise, since The Post’s TikTok team seems so willing to call out their boss. “Washington Post social media calling out Washington Post editorial was not on my election bingo card,” one user wrote.

Others added that it is “fascinating that THIS was allowed” but not The Post’s endorsement in the paper, or applauded the social media team for being “very transparent in all of their coverage who the endorsement was for.” It remains to be seen how The Post’s non-endorsement will affect the presidential race, but with just a few short days until the election, we will soon find out.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy